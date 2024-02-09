Tornado does damage near Edgerton, Wisconsin

CBC

Travel conditions are improving on P.E.I., but snow plow operators still have a lot of work to do.Snow started falling on the Island last Friday and continued for four days. By the end of the day Monday there was 60 centimetres of snow down in Charlottetown and more than 80 in parts of Kings County.It was the biggest snowfall since 2015 and the cleanup is taking some time. All public schools were closed for the first two days of the week and most were on Wednesday. Students are back in class for