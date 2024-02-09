Tornado does damage near Edgerton, Wisconsin
Wisconsin's first February tornado caused damage near Edgerton.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Marine Corps helicopter that had been missing with five troops aboard as an historic storm continued drenching California was found Wednesday morning in a mountainous area outside San Diego. The aircraft was located just after 9 a.m. by civil authorities near the mountain community of Pine Valley, about a 45-mile (72-kilometer) drive from San Diego but rescue crews said snowy conditions were making access challenging on the ground. They were “using ground and aviation assets t
HALIFAX — The mayor of Cape Breton's largest municipality says she wept Tuesday night when a huge snowplow rumbled down her street in Sydney, N.S., where she had been trapped with her family since a weekend storm dumped 150 centimetres of snow on the community. "My three-year-old ... was so excited," Amanda McDougall said in an interview Wednesday, recalling the arrival of the plow. "It was palpable in the air how happy we all were." McDougall said her top priority as mayor of the Cape Breton Re
Nipho made happy trumpet sounds while dancing in the water.
Travel conditions are improving on P.E.I., but snow plow operators still have a lot of work to do.Snow started falling on the Island last Friday and continued for four days. By the end of the day Monday there was 60 centimetres of snow down in Charlottetown and more than 80 in parts of Kings County.It was the biggest snowfall since 2015 and the cleanup is taking some time. All public schools were closed for the first two days of the week and most were on Wednesday. Students are back in class for
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Thursday for the third time since December, sending jets of lava into the sky, triggering the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa and cutting heat and hot water to thousands of people. The eruption began at about 0600 GMT (1 a.m. EST) along a three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) fissure northeast of Mount Sýlingarfell, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. Several communities on the Reykjanes Peninsula were cut
VANCOUVER — Views of Metro Vancouver's ski hills looming over the city are a sea of green after a winter of record-breaking warmth, sparse snow and torrential rain. Skiers and snowboarders have faced resort closures, barren base-level runs and hikes between lifts to access the few areas that are available, even at mid-mountain levels. It's been a dismal snow season, but scientist Michael Pidwirny says such conditions will be nothing unusual in just a couple decades. "This winter is sort of a pre
Iceland’s met office reported a new volcanic eruption in the country’s southwestern Reykjanes peninsula early on February 8, north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, where several buildings were destroyed by lava in January.According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruption occurred northeast of the Sylingarfell mountain at around 5:30 am on Thursday morning.Footage by Icelandic MP Gisli Olafsson shows thick smoke wafting skyward from the fissure.The eruptive fissure was said to be about 3 km long, with lava flows being “slightly less” than during an initial eruption on December 18, the met office said.There was no immediate threat to the town of Grindavik, or the nearby geothermal power plant, according to Iceland’s national broadcaster RUV. Credit: Gisli Olafsson via Storyful
Locals in Grindavik, a town southwest of Iceland's capital Reykjavík, really can't catch a break. This afternoon, massive flows of burning lava engulfed a road, following a third volcanic eruption in the area over the last couple of months. Footage shows the natural spectacle unfolding, with construction workers desperately trying to save existing infrastructure until […]
California has also seen a number of high-profile accidents involving small planes and helicopters carrying civilians.
Spending days under the snow isn't great for your car. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman explores how to prevent lasting damage to your vehicle while digging out from a storm.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are collecting reports from Floridians who felt shaking from a 4.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast, the National Weather Service reported. The earthquake happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Cape Canaveral, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. More than 80 reports of shaking were sent to the USGS, but no serious damage or injuries were reported, authorities said. Earthquakes are relatively rare in Florid
HALIFAX — A senior politician in Nova Scotia's rural Pictou County said Thursday his municipality was still struggling to clear last weekend's massive snowfall, partly because the area had been overlooked by the provincial government. "That's been a concern in this county for a while," said Robert Parker, the county's warden. "We were hit pretty darn hard with this one, yet all the attention is on Cape Breton." Cape Breton, to the east of Pictou, received as much as 150 centimetres of snow, and
A volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula erupted for the third time in two months on Thursday.
A pod of orcas, which appeared to be trapped in drift ice off the coast of Japan, has seemingly escaped, a local official told ABC News.
Global warming surpassed 1.5 degrees Celsius over the past 12 months for the first time on record, new data shows, breaching a critical threshold that, if it continues, will push the limits of life on Earth to adapt.
Jesus Barron answered his wife's panicked phone call warning him that a mudslide was smashing into their bedroom in the hills of eastern Los Angeles County. Wendy Barron escaped their Hacienda Heights home during Tuesday's historic downpours in Southern California, but it was seriously damaged when mud flowed down the hillside and blasted through the two retaining walls the family built when they moved in seven years ago. “It’s not enough to stop Mother Nature, of course," Jesus Barron said.
Australia experienced its eighth-warmest year in 2023, with the influence of climate change pushing average temperatures almost 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1961-1990 average, the weather bureau said on Thursday. Last year's extreme weather swings took Australia from widespread flooding and the coolest January since 2002 through the hottest southern hemisphere winter and early spring and driest three months on record to end with heavy rainfall as summer got underway. Forecasters warn that climate change will make Australia hotter and increase the severity of weather extremes.
Residents in Bullsbrook, Western Australia, were on a watch and act alert after a warning was issued for a bushfire on February 7.The Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA told residents they were in danger and the bushfire was posing a threat to lives and homes.The fire started near the intersection of Hurd Road and Chittering Road in Bullsbrook.Another watch and act alert was issued for residents bounded by Rutland Road to the north, Great Northern Highway to the east, Stock Road to the south, and Railway Parade to the west.Video taken by Brooke Haseldine shows thick plumes of grey smoke billowing into the sky in Bullsbrook on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Brooke Haseldine via Storyful