Heavy winds toppled trees in southern Florida as four tornados hit Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Sunday, February 18.

Footage filmed by local resident Tara Burner shows several downed trees along a road in Davie, Florida, with a few trees lying on top of cars.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a tornado with peak winds of 80 miles per hour hit Cooper City, Davie, and Plantation late Sunday afternoon. Credit: Tara Burner via Storyful