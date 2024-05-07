Tornado emergency issued for Barnsdall

CBC

Brian Lush was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Summerstown on April 24. The Ontario Provincial Police say he has been found dead. (Ontario Provincial Police)Missing truck driver Brian Lush has been found dead, according to the Ontario Province Police in a press release issued Monday evening.No other details will be released, the OPP said.Lush had been missing in the Summerstown area of Ontario since April 24. The 51-year-old man was headed east on his way home to Newfoundland