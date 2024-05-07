Tornado emergency issued for Barnsdall
Tornado emergency issued for Barnsdall
Tornado emergency issued for Barnsdall
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Brian Lush was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Summerstown on April 24. The Ontario Provincial Police say he has been found dead. (Ontario Provincial Police)Missing truck driver Brian Lush has been found dead, according to the Ontario Province Police in a press release issued Monday evening.No other details will be released, the OPP said.Lush had been missing in the Summerstown area of Ontario since April 24. The 51-year-old man was headed east on his way home to Newfoundland
Nearly a month's worth of rainfall will wash across parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan early this week as a potent low-pressure system treks through, helping to ease the wildfire risk and drought conditions
Several daily rainfall records were broken.
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
On Tuesday, southwestern Ontario will get a sneak preview of what the summer months will bring, with the chance for severe thunderstorms popping up in the region
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
“I was super excited when I found it... I immediately recognized what it was, and we celebrated our find!”
UUP leader Doug Beattie says the attack had "all the hallmarks" of being carried out by loyalist paramilitaries.
Kivimaki rose through teen cyber gangs to become a Most Wanted criminal responsible for one of the most shocking hacks in history.
The husband of an American woman reporting missing in Spain has been arrested, the FBI announced.
Donald Trump’s attorneys have found a new reason to seek to delay the classified documents case: Some of the documents found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago have shifted out of order since FBI agents seized them two years ago.
“Not only did my son not get any justice, but our family did not get any justice here either,” the deceased’s father tells PEOPLE
“You treated them as less than human. ... You don’t care about equality or respect.”
The five-month-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after the incident on Thursday.
Christopher Gilbert, 26, sustained severe brain injuries in the near-drowning in Louisiana
In a vast quarry on New Brunswick's north shore, Réjean Carrier looks up at towering walls of ashen-grey rock, cut deep into the landscape. "We have this presence of volcanic ashes in a zone around Dalhousie," he explains in French, pointing out a rock called pozzolan. "It will bring good jobs to the area."Carrier, president of Quebec-based Carboniq Inc., hopes to turn an existing quarry into an open mine to extract the material as a low-carbon alternative for the cement industry.His vision is t
“We’re gonna get you home, OK?”
The criminal trial of an Ottawa fire captain and a former firefighter, both charged following a ritualistic dishwashing competition in 2022 that allegedly turned violent before being hushed up, is set to begin Monday before a judge alone in the Ontario Court of Justice.Eric Einagel, 38, is accused of choking openly non-binary rookie firefighter Ash Weaver during an assault that caused bodily harm, as well as harassment by threatening conduct that caused Weaver to fear for their safety. Einagel w