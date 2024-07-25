Tornado hit Perth area Wednesday evening, experts confirm

Trees and power lines were down in the Perth, Ont., area Thursday morning following a tornado Wednesday night. (Joseph Tunney/CBC - image credit)

A tornado touched down near Perth, Ont., Wednesday night, experts say.

The tornado was part of a powerful storm system that damaged power lines and uprooted trees.

Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) both believe it developed sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Video evidence captured the twister on Christie Lake, southwest of Perth, the weather agency said.

"[Confirmation] was issued based on strong evidence from the radar data, but afterwards, we saw video evidence of an actual tornado over Christie Lake," said meteorologist Gerald Chang.

Environment and Climate Change Canada does not yet know where the tornado formed or touched down, Chang said, but more will be known in the coming days as they investigate.

NTP set to arrive in Perth Friday

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, an NTP researcher indicated damage was spotted near Rideau Ferry, Ont., as well as along Scotch Line.

Researchers with NTP are expected to arrive in Perth on Friday.

"Once we get there, we can do our survey. We have drones with us. That'll be a big help because lots of the damage there is going to be in areas that don't have access to the road," said NTP engineering researcher Aaron Jaffe.

"With all our equipment and our drones, we should be able to confirm exactly what happened."

Jaffe added that the NTP will also be investigating potential tornados in the Montreal area, southern Quebec and across eastern Ontario in general.

The group also confirmed a tornado touched down in Brossard, Que., on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday night.