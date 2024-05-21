Tornado near Red Oak, Iowa

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them, and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop. Collectible cards company Topps said it will send the custom cards to Liz McGuire, who got hit at a weekend game in Toronto by a ball estimated to have been travelling 110 miles per hour. Topps said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it produced 110 copies of the card that show M