Tornado tosses dumpster onto roof of Palm Beach Gardens house
One of the tornadoes that hit Palm Beach County was so powerful that it tossed a giant dumpster -- onto the roof of a home in Palm Beach Gardens.
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
I can't say I've ever seen a dumpster on a roof like that before.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Hurricane Milton left scars along a huge area of the Florida Peninsula over 24 hours with a trail of destruction from South Florida to Central Florida's east coast shores.
The Bradenton Beach police chief says there wasn't a storm surge there from Hurricane Milton, with the area mostly getting wind damage, including at least one house off its pilings. Most, if not all, of the residents evacuated. (AP video: Haven Daley, Carrie Antlfinger)
Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida's west coast on Wednesday night, killing at least 10 people.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rescue teams plucked Florida residents from the flotsam of Hurricane Milton on Thursday after the storm smashed through coastal communities where it tore homes into pieces, filled streets with mud and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes. At least eight people were dead.
After the region was pummeled by Hurricane Milton, Canadian crews are ready to help. Ontario’s Hydro One and Atlantic Canada’s Nova Scotia Power have dispatched teams to help with restoration efforts in Florida. Shallima Maharaj has the story.
