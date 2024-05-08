Tornado-Warned Storm Destroys Southwest Michigan Neighborhood

A tornado-warned storm caused mass destruction in a southwest Michigan neighborhood on May 7.

Footage recorded by Austin Spiller captures severe damage at the Pavillion Estates mobile home park in Kalamazoo.

In the footage, locals and emergency personnel are seen walking around as they survey the destruction.

“Good god, you guys made it out of there alive?” Spiller’s friend Nathan asks in disbelief as people climb out of a destroyed home.

Nathan is then seen checking another house flipped upside down for any people stuck inside.

Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, declared a state of emergency for Kalamazoo county on Tuesday evening.

“We will work with emergency teams overnight to monitor the situation and coordinate resources for those affected,” Whitmer wrote on X.

“Michigan is strong and together we will rebuild.” Credit: Austin Spiller via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oh, my word.Holy crap.All right.Well, I'm gonna park here.Yeah.Get out of the way.We're gonna walk up.Look at there down there too.There's a bunch of trees.Oh, gosh, we wouldn't pick it up here.Uh, I don't know what that line is.Uh, all back up with.That's gas, not water.I'm pretty sure that's water right there.Is that what it is?That black wine?Yeah, that's definitely water.Water.But that hissing sound, that hissing is gas.Yeah.Look that one's completely upside down.P, you ever seen anything like this in person?Oh, my good God.You guys made it good.God, you guys made it out of there alive.You want some damn close right there?That's close.Take everybody out to help everybody straight.I'm pretty, it went right through you then.Yeah, it did.No, no.Oh.00, no.Be careful.Nathan.Anybody in that way, I don't know.Yeah.Well, work on that way.I'm still fasting one but I don't know where it is, I think.Yeah, I still pretty fast.Oh, this is where the gas leak is?Oh, I smell it.Yeah.We just didn't know where exactly it came.That would make sense.Really?Body would like we, hey, we got some more people right there with the, with the, you got it.They just got ripped off and then they got a storm warning.They're like, ok, Mar doesn't drive well in the rain.Let's get me and Jack Home.We were on the avenue.All that was done.So I'm ok. Yeah.The trailer cars watching very health.