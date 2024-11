Tornado-Warned Storm Hits Southern Louisiana

A tornado-warned storm hit southern Louisiana on Tuesday, November 5, bringing 60 mph winds to the region.

Footage filmed and posted to X by meteorologist Adam Olivier shows a funnel cloud and rain in Acadia Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday. “It’s passed over Highway 35! Seek shelter immediately,” Olivier wrote.

According to a local news report, a tornado hit Basile in Acadia and Evangeline parishes on Tuesday. Two people were reportedly injured. Credit: Adam Olivier via Storyful