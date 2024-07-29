Tornado warning canceled for central Iowa
HINTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
BENI MELLAL, Morocco (AP) — In the unrelenting heat of Morocco’s Middle Atlas, people were sleeping on rooftops. Hanna Ouhbour needed refuge too, but she was outside a hospital waiting for her diabetic cousin who was in a room without air conditioning.
Look out for a continuing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for NW ON. Two rounds of storms will develop today across SE Manitoba and NW ON which will bring large hail, strong winds, and even a tornado or two. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta
While seeking shelter indoors during a thunderstorm is crucial, it doesn’t guarantee complete safety. Believing it’s safe to go outside as soon as the rain stops can lead to dangerous situations. Understanding these truths and myths can help you manage thunderstorm safety more effectively.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking an 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic but don't expect it to survive Saharan dust.
Decades of snuffing out fires at the first sign of smoke combined with climate change have laid the groundwork for a massive wildfire in northern California and scores of smaller ones across the western U.S. and Canada, experts say.
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue. The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second straight day Sunday. On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.
It's been a rough month for millions of Canadians, but Sunday will offer a break from the stormy weather...unless you live in one of these regions in the country
As wildfires continue to burn across the Kootenay region, a group of four women were helicoptered off a glacier in B.C.'s West Kootenay region last week.The dramatic rescue, amidst a challenging wildfire season, has officials warning people to be careful.A search and rescue team flew through thick smoke, near an approaching wildfire to find the hikers, who were stranded on the Macbeth Ice Fields, northeast of Kaslo, about 390 kilometres east of Kelowna.The four women, who all live in British Col
Picture a spider web composed of water hoses.That's how Stewart Cawood described Barkerville, B.C., at the end of an anxious week.For several days, around 1,000 residents and tourists had to evacuate from the historic gold-mining town, and nearby communities like the District of Wells, due to the 143-square-kilometre Antler Creek wildfire, said Wells Mayor Ed Coleman.But the fire — one of six blazes that remain highly visible or pose potential threats to public safety, according to the B.C. Wild
The National Hurricane Center is painting a large potential development area from the Atlantic waters well east of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to Florida. They are calculating that there is a medium chance of at least a tropical depression developing in that area over the next seven days.
(Reuters) -Thousands of firefighters were battling a rapidly growing wildfire in northern California on Saturday after the blaze more than doubled in size in a 24-hour span. The Park Fire had burned more than 350,000 acres (141,640 hectares) about 90 miles (144 km) north of the state capital city of Sacramento as of Saturday evening, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the fire and has directed his team to do everything possible to support efforts to fight it, a White House official said.
Notice a milky haze covering up the blue skies over Ontario and Quebec this weekend?
As disaster devastation increases, many lack the financial preparedness skills and tools necessary to bounce back and think FEMA aid will be enough, writes Daniel Kaniewski.
The warming Earth sizzled through a week with four of the hottest days ever measured. People across the world suffered how the warmth just wouldn’t fade away at night. Scientists are concerned about the heat records, turbocharged by climate change.
People living in communities around the Tantramar Marsh are growing concerned about the future of a covered bridge in the area.The Wheaton Bridge on the High Marsh Road was built in 1916 and was still regularly used by residents.But earlier this month barricades were put up and detours put in place.The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says structural issues were found during a recent inspection."DTI bridge staff are still conducting further evaluation of the bridge and there is cu
Spotty storms possible Sunday, staying hot