Tornado Warning for Curry County extended till late Wednesday night

CBC

The latest assessment of Atlantic cod fish stocks in the Gulf of St. Lawrence continues to paint a bleak picture for the future of the species.Fisheries and Oceans Canada issued a warning five years ago saying extinction of the species in the gulf was not just possible, but probable.The first assessment since then has been released."We are not seeing any recovery of the spawning stock biomass of that stock. It is still experiencing really high levels of natural mortality, especially at the adult