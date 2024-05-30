Tornado Warning for Curry County extended till late Wednesday night
El Niño was the key to our winter (or lack thereof) during the past year, but the global pattern is in a state of upheaval once again. Here's what that means for Canada's 2024 summer.
A trip to the beach ended with a hefty fine for a family from Fresno, California, and it serves as an important reminder to respect wildlife regulations.
Mexico's record heat and extreme drought are having a severe effect across the country. Andrew Chang explains what makes the region so vulnerable to back-to-back heat waves, and why experts are paying close attention to the health of howler monkeys.
The volcano north of Grindavik, Iceland, began after a series of earthquakes hit the town. An evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa was triggered by the event. Lava has been spewing around 50 meters into the sky from a 1km long fissure.
A tropical storm slowly tracking and weakening just east of Japan could amplify the jet stream changing the course of summer for Canada. We will have more details with Amandeep Purewal on what the pattern change will look like for the second week of June.
Get ready for an amazing weather weekend across southern Ontario, though there's signs of rain showers and thunderstorms that could pop up at times. Here's how to plan
Folks in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan will need to keep a close eye on the skies as thunderstorms will be possible once again, with the latter facing a chance of some cells reaching severe criteria
Don't put the umbrella away, yet, if you live on the Prairies. Thursday will bring another chance of thunderstorms for southern areas, with much-needed rain heading to northern sections where it is needed most
Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
A couple say they were "fascinated" to find an "extremely big" crab on a north Wales beach.
Over the rumbling engine of a harvester, a high-pitched hiss emerges: hydrogen peroxide misting into the air. That mist is lit by the ethereal sky blue glow of ultraviolet lights, housed in giant panels that form a tunnel.It all looks like it belongs in a biohazard facility.But it's a new technological solution being tested at Vineland Estates Winery in Ontario's Niagara Region to deal with one of winemaking's oldest foes: powdery mildew."Powdery mildew can be disastrous. We can lose entire crop
The Indian capital's power demand also soars to an all-time high as residents try to cope with the heat.
The latest assessment of Atlantic cod fish stocks in the Gulf of St. Lawrence continues to paint a bleak picture for the future of the species.Fisheries and Oceans Canada issued a warning five years ago saying extinction of the species in the gulf was not just possible, but probable.The first assessment since then has been released."We are not seeing any recovery of the spawning stock biomass of that stock. It is still experiencing really high levels of natural mortality, especially at the adult
Warnings remain in place for Tuesday for a swathe of the US after deadly tornadoes and thunderstorms.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's BYD launched on Tuesday the latest version of a plug-in hybrid technology that improves fuel and cost savings, intensifying competition with the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen that still sell mainly gasoline cars. BYD's chairman Wang Chuanfu unveiled the fifth generation of the hybrid technology that achieves a record low fuel consumption of 2.9 litres per 100 km (62.1 miles) on depleted batteries at an event in Shaanxi province's capital Xian. With a fully charged battery and a full gasoline tank, the technology can ensure a driving range of 2,100 kilometers, Wang said in the city where the company's first automaking factory was located.
Video showed the first tornado of 2024 churning between Ottawa and Montreal as severe storms moved through Monday evening.
The only known E. woodii plant found is male and, although it has been cloned, it cannot naturally reproduce.
Florida Power and Light is stepping it up when it comes to EV safety. They even have a new resource for EV drivers.
Severe storms target eastern Saskatchewan late Wednesday evening with the potential for a squall line that could bring strong winds and large hail. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
HOUSTON (AP) — Power outages scattered across storm-weary Texas on Wednesday could linger into the weekend after storms flooded streets in Houston for the second time this month and ripped off roofs in Dallas, leaving a teenager dead and injuring others.