Tornado Warning issued for Market Common area as Myrtle Beach braces for Hurricane Helene

A Tornado warning alert beeped through thousands of phones early on Friday morning near downtown Myrtle Beach.

The warning was announced at 8:49 a.m., and is in place until 9:15 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a thunderstorm with the capabilities of causing a tornado was located near Garden City at 8:49 a.m. Friday.

The storm will be near Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and Springmaid Pier around 8:55 a.m. before moving towards the Myrtle Beach Airport five minutes later.

The NWS is telling everyone to take cover in the lowest part of a sturdy building or an interior room with no windows.