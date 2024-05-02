A tornado watch was issued for six counties in western Oklahoma
It was like seeing a six-story building with fins.
Once again, hammerhead flatworms are wriggling into the spotlight - this time in Canada. The toxic and invasive pests, which originate from Southeast Asia, have the ability to regenerate even if chopped into pieces. They have long been spotted across the United States and in other countries, including Canada. On iNaturalist, an invasive species reporting platform, there is evidence of Canadians mentioning the worms since at least 2019, with the most recent report logged as of Tuesday.
Is the May pattern set to sputter or spring into summer? We have your monthly outlook details
“Clearly, being a shark in the open ocean is not without risks.”
Expect travel to remain tricky into Thursday morning for parts of Alberta as the snow lingers, but will begin to ease, with an additional 2-5 cm expected and higher amounts in the Rockies
CALEDON, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province plans to begin buying up land to build a highway in the Toronto area. Ford says the province will be meeting with landowners soon to buy property at a fair market value. He says fieldwork has begun on the proposed 52-kilometre highway that will run west from Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ont., through Peel Region and southwest to Highway 401 in Halton Region, west of Toronto. Ford says early construction contracts will be awarded next year. E
Senate Energy Committee Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he will lead a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to undo the Biden administration’s final rule on permitting announced Tuesday morning. “All the White House had to do was implement the commonsense, bipartisan permitting reforms in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, that all sides agreed upon, but once…
“When Frosty is swimming underwater, he is like this glowing white object.”
Heavy, wet snow greeted people in Calgary and beyond as a long-duration snowstorm moved through Alberta.
A nest built by great-horned owls in a flower pot on a Wisconsin balcony did not produce young. The female owl ate one egg and abandoned the nest.
The mayor of Whale Cove, Nunavut, says the territorial government blocked the community's request for approval to help with official search and rescue efforts last week, after a 21-year-old man went missing from Baker Lake. The man, who went missing on April 19, was believed to be heading from Baker Lake to Rankin Inlet on snowmobile. His body was found three days later, about 140 kilometres outside of Baker Lake. The Whale Cove searchers had requested what's called a "tasking number," from Nuna
Get your May outlook details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
It was the first reported death for this type of sea creature in the San Francisco Bay Area so far this year, experts say.
Researchers forced to cut short an annual survey of wildlife on a remote Lake Superior island this winter due to unusually warm weather announced Tuesday that they managed to gather data that shows the wolf population is stable. Isle Royale is a 134,000-acre (54,200-hectare) island situated in far western Lake Superior between Grand Marais, Minnesota, and Thunder Bay, Canada. Researchers typically conduct aerial surveys of the island to develop population estimates and observe animal behavior.
Powerful storms roared across parts of southern Oklahoma Tuesday night and produced dangerous and unusual tornadoes, including one incredibly rare type.
(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and Brookfield Asset Management’s green energy arm signed the biggest corporate clean-energy purchase agreement ever announced, as the technology giant ramps up its investment in artificial intelligence.Most Read from BloombergUS and Saudis Near Defense Pact Meant to Reshape Middle EastTesla Axes Supercharger Team in Blow to Broader EV MarketNYPD Arrests Over 300 Protesters in Crackdown on College CampusesThe Ozempic Effect: How a Weight Loss Wonder Drug Gobbled Up
(Bloomberg) -- When regular gas prices in Seattle blew past $5 last month, it appeared to play into the hands of conservative activists and politicians who say the surefire way to bring down fuel prices is repealing Washington state’s most ambitious climate policy: a cap-and-trade program.Most Read from BloombergTesla Axes Supercharger Team in Blow to Broader EV MarketNYPD Arrests Over 300 Protesters in Crackdown on College CampusesFed to Signal Delay of Interest-Rate CutsThe Ozempic Effect: How
Two men have been charged in connection with the felling of the famous Sycamore Gap tree. Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, have been charged with causing criminal damage after the tree was cut down last September. There was a national outcry when the much-loved, 200-year-old Northumberland tree, which stood next to Hadrian's Wall, was found to have been cut down.
May will kick off with a significant shot of wintry weather in parts of Alberta, likely to make for hazardous travel amid the heavy, wet snow on Wednesday
Mountain tourism brings revenues to Nepal but leaves a mess behind. Local and international groups are offering new cleanup strategies.