Tornado watches and warnings blanket Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi

A "tornado outbreak" is threatening parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Saturday, with forecasters warning the severe weather also brings the potential for flooding, powerful wind gusts and hail.

Millions of people were under tornado watches on Saturday in parts of the three states. As of 11:45 a.m. CST, a tornado warning, a more serious alert, was in place in Harris and Montgomery, Texas. (The National Weather Service maintains a list of current tornado alerts, which change frequently as tornado threats develop and pass.)

Some parts of Texas and Louisiana previously saw brief tornado warnings, which warn of an imminent danger to life or property, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said severe storms could hit parts of states all along the Southern Plains, into the Lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf Coast states with tornadoes, wind damage and large hail.

In Dermott, Arkansas, which was under a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday morning, forecasters said: "This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail!"

Parts of Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana were at risk of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. This map from the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center shows where the greatest risk is.

The storms come after a previous round of weather hit parts of Texas and Louisiana on Thursday with multiple tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, AccuWeather reported.

Tornado warnings and watches issued Saturday

Near Harris and Montgomery, Texas, weather watchers reported seeing a "funnel cloud" there, the weather service said.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely," the weather service said in its warning.

Parts of Texas that stretch from Dayton, just outside Houston, to Waco were under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. local time, meaning that tornadoes could form in or near the area, the National Weather Service said.

Earlier Saturday,tornado warnings were issued in Texas, including Kohrville, Texas, about 30 miles away from Houston. Tornado warnings were also issued in Louisiana.

Severe weather warnings and watches map

What's a tornado watch, warning?

A tornado watch happens when weather conditions are prime to spawn tornadoes, and they alert people to be ready to act quickly in and around the area of a watch.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted or is indicated by weather radar, and there is imminent danger to life or property. During a tornado warning, people should seek shelter in interior rooms on the lowest floors of study buildings, and keep away from windows.

If the weather service issues a tornado emergency, it means a violent tornado has touched down and there is "a severe threat to human life and property, with catastrophic damage confirmed."

