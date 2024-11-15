Toronto businesses enter their Taylor Swift-era

Bisha Hotel has transformed some of its suites and floors to represent different Taylor Swift eras ahead of six concert dates in Toronto. (Boulevard of Dreams PR - image credit)

With hundreds of thousands of Taylor Swift fans expected to descend on downtown Toronto for the pop superstar's upcoming concert dates, hotels, shops and restaurants are transforming to cater to a surge in Swifties.

Many businesses across the city are looking to take advantage of what could be one of the biggest concert events Toronto has ever seen, introducing new Swift-inspired decor, activities and menus, hoping to court concert-goers ahead of six sold-out Eras Tours shows.

Downtown at the Bisha Hotel, some floors and suites have been transformed to offer fans an extra memorable experience, says owner Charles Khabouth, the CEO of Ink Entertainment, a company with dozens of entertainment venues.

"We completely sold out at Bisha and the rates are a lot more than they normally are — they're the highest rates we've ever quoted," he told CBC News.

The Taylor suite at Bisha comes with embroidered 1989 slippers, and the Folklore floor gives concert-goers a whimsical photo opportunity, Khabouth says.

Khabouth says he's never seen business like this in all of his seven years as a hotel owner.

"I do like her as an artist, but it really has completely blown up beyond anything I've ever seen in my life."

The Folklore Floor at Bisha Hotel represents Taylor Swift's eighth studio album.

Up to half a million visitors are expected in the city during the two weeks around Swift's concert dates on Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23. And according to non-profit tourism agency Destination Toronto, Swift's shows are expected to create up to $282 million in economic impact.

Kathy Motton, the senior manager of corporate communications at Destination Toronto, says that figure is based on what's been seen in other markets in terms of direct visitor spending, indirect business purchases and the induced spending of employees' wages, when the extra spending money they earned during the weekend goes back into the economy.

"What's key to keep in mind when thinking about these concerts is that November is not typically a busy tourism season," Motton said.

"So I think that's where we're going to see the impact for these businesses... they're going to see some additional business during a period where they typically wouldn't see it."

A Swiftie's guide

Destination Toronto has launched a website with wayfinding and event information to help fans and visitors coming to the city for the concert.

Ashley Rochefort, Destination Toronto's media relations manager, said the offerings are wide-ranging.

"Even when you walk down the street, there's so many photo-ops happening related to Taylor Swift," she said. "The whole city's getting in on this."





"Everyone's doing something a little bit different, but there's some really fun, unique takes on Taylor Swift in Toronto," Rocherfort said.

Some businesses are introducing special merchandise, pop-up events or even "Swift-inspired menu items."

On the day of each concert at Union Station, Toronto bakery Craig's Cookies is introducing a limited edition Eras box with a mix of six cookies that represent each of Swift's different musical periods.

EXT Taylor Swift Signage on the Rogers Centre, aerial shot of crowd size outside Gates 5 and 6.

Taylor Swift will be performing six shows at the Rogers Centre, which recently added Eras Tour signage to the front gates in the shape of a friendship bracelet. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

At the Waterworks Food Hall, fans are invited to join The Tortured Poet's lounge listening room, where there will be friendship bracelet swaps and special drinks on the menu, including the "Lavender Haze" and "Red Scarf Spritz."



Woodcliffe Landmark Properties CEO Eve Lewis said the space is meant to help fans mark a very special occasion.



"It's an opportunity for people to come and listen to her music exclusively in a really amazing space," Lewis said.



"She's the most popular thing that is happening in Toronto this weekend and next and we wanted to be part of the community."