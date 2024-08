Toronto cop shot downtown while making an arrest

A Toronto police officer was shot downtown on Saturday evening while taking a man into custody, police said. A 30-year-old man was arrested and a firearm was recovered. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

A Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening downtown while making an arrest.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W., police said.

Police were conducting an investigation in the area. They said an officer was shot while taking a man into custody.

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested and a firearm was recovered.