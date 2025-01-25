Toronto entered this cold snap in the worst possible way

Tyler Hamilton
·2 min read

Much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) remains an icy mess, making day-to-day life a challenge.

Walking the dog feels like trekking across a glacier, as many side streets, sidewalks, and parks are coated in treacherous ice.

RELATED: Ontario cold snap likely to be Toronto's longest in at least three years

Icy road/Max Fuchs on Unsplash
Icy road/Max Fuchs on Unsplash

(Max Fuchs on Unsplash)

Where the trouble began

This slippery trouble began on Saturday, Jan. 18, the warmest day of the month so far.

Temperatures climbed to 4°C, accompanied by several hours of rain in the morning. The rainfall partially melted the few centimetres of snow left from earlier in the week, creating a slushy, waterlogged mess.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, by late-afternoon, the situation took a dangerous turn as temperatures dropped below freezing. Side streets transformed into skating rinks, and parking lots and sidewalks became hazards for anyone venturing out.

Rapid freeze-ice formation explainer
Rapid freeze-ice formation explainer

The rapid temperature drop—falling sharply below zero within a matter of hours—created the perfect conditions for widespread ice formation. The dew point and temperature hovered close to each other, leaving humidity in the air, so it wasn't enough to facilitate evaporation. Instead, that moisture contributed to a thick glaze of ice, locking in the slush before it could completely melt.

Why the ice won’t budge

The timing of the freeze made matters worse. The high of 4°C on Jan. 18 wasn’t sustained long enough to allow a full melt. By 3 p.m., the temperature had already fallen below freezing, turning any remaining slush into hardened ice. Since then, Toronto has been stuck in sub-zero conditions, with daytime highs struggling to crack the freezing mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compacted ice has now settled in across the GTA, making even the shortest outings feel risky. Without any significant thawing in sight, this ice is here to stay—for now.

When can we expect a thaw?

Short-term temperature trend for Toronto
Short-term temperature trend for Toronto

Unfortunately, there’s no meaningful thaw forecast for the remainder of January. While temperatures may nudge close to freezing a couple of times before the end of the month, they won’t stay warm long enough to make a real dent in the icy conditions. This freeze-thaw cycle might even make matters worse.

For icy relief, residents will need to wait until February, when more substantial warm-ups are expected. Until then, the best advice is to take caution on icy surfaces and keep your winter boots—and salt—close at hand.

Latest Stories

  • Look up! The Northern Lights may shine over Canada tonight

    Check the app for clear skies! A pair of solar storm may spark displays of the Aurora Borealis across Canada tonight and possibly again on Saturday night!

  • The French winemaker whose wines are illegal in his home country

    Maxime Chapoutier makes wines that combine French and Australian grapes, a strict no-no in the EU.

  • Get ready for a 'classic' Canadian winter weekend in southern Ontario

    Temperatures moderate as we head into the weekend, but bands of lake-effect snow could impact some weekend travel plans in southern Ontario

  • Pedestrian killed after truck leaves roadway in New Denmark

    A 65-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in New Denmark, N.B.On Friday just after 1 p.m., members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP, Drummond Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 108 at the intersection of Hansen Crossing Road.In a release, police say the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of a transport truck lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, entered a parking lot, and struck a pedestrian a

  • Family sues school bus driver, company following death of daughter struck in crosswalk

    A Toronto family of a young woman fatally struck by a school bus last October is seeking $9.5 million in damages in a lawsuit filed against the driver and the company that employed him.The statement of claim was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on Thursday after Toronto police charged the driver, 60, with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death under the Criminal Code and careless driving causing death under the Highway Traffic Act. The bus company is FirstC

  • The Westridge Marine Terminal at the Port of Vancouver handles crude oil exports to global markets. If Canada were to avoid pipelines that run through U.S. territory, the Trans Mountain Expansion is the best of the country's limited options.

    "Continental energy security" was the watchword of both governments and industry for much of the past quarter century in North America: the idea that by linking the U.S. and Canada in a tight web of pipelines and refineries, both countries would protect themselves from threats and hostile trade actions that — it was assumed —&nbsp;would come from outside North America.The website of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers is still littered with references to the now-obsolete notion that increasing interdependence with the U.S. would make Canada safer: "Over the past decade, Canada has strengthened its continental energy security by reducing reliance on overseas oil and increasing the share of imports from the United States."Too late did Canada realize that the threat would come from inside the house — that Americans would elect a president who saw Canada not as a partner, but as a target for extortion and even annexation.Alberta can supply the volume of oil Sarnia, Ont., needs for its refineries. But that oil flows through pipelines that cut through the U.S. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)In the days when the Enbridge mainline was being laid down, talk of trying to keep infrastructure within Canada was dismissed as expensive and unnecessary, said oil market analyst&nbsp;Rory Johnston, founder of the Commodity Context newsletter and a lecturer at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs."If it's easier to push a pipeline through the U.S. border, if it's cheaper, if there's less political blowback than going through B.C. or Quebec, well it was a no-brainer, because the United States, our closest ally through all of history, would never impose a punitive tariff on us. That's crazy talk.""And yet here we are."All eggs in one basket"There was never serious consideration to the reverse of that," Johnston told CBC News. "No other oil exporter on the planet has the same kind of built-in constraints."Had they foreseen the rise of MAGA, says Johnston, "no industry in its right mind would have created this kind of dependence on the U.S. market."Ironically, the very pipelines built in the name of continental energy security are now potential weapons in a trade war between the two erstwhile allies.American reliance on Canadian heavy crude is the most powerful economic weapon in Canada's arsenal. But the same network also gives the U.S. leverage over Canada.Were Canada ever to reach for its "nuclear option" — placing export tariffs on Canadian energy or even threatening to cut off supply —&nbsp;it would risk shortages of crude and refined fuels in other regions of the country.'A very extreme move'Calgary-based energy security analyst Joe Calnan said such a move would certainly put pressure on the U.S."It's going to be very, very difficult for the United States to replace Canadian heavy oil supply," he said."But there's a question of whether it's going too far. We need to be frank here that this would be a very extreme move to actually cut off oil. And we should anticipate a very strong political response from the United States if that ends up being the path we go down."Line 5 runs from Superior, Wis., to Sarnia, Ont. Line 78 runs from Griffith, Ind., to Sarnia. Together they carry about a million barrels of oil a day to Ontario refineries. (Enbridge)The key point of Canadian vulnerability begins in Gretna, Man., where the Enbridge main pipeline carrying Albertan oil east crosses into the U.S. In Superior, Wis., the line bifurcates, with most of the crude continuing south to the huge refining hub around Chicago. Line 5 swings east, across the U.S. part of Lake Superior, and then across Michigan until it re-enters Canada to end at the refining hub of Sarnia, Ont.Calnan says the U.S.&nbsp;has the technical ability to shut off the flow of Western Canadian oil to Ontario.When much of Canada's oil pipelines were installed, the concept of 'continental energy security' seemed much more secure than it does now. (Rob Kruk/CBC)About half a million barrels of oil travel through Line 5 every day. Another half-million reach Sarnia from Pontiac, Ill., through Line 78, some of it heavy crude from Alberta, and some light crude from North Dakota.Alberta can supply the volume of oil Sarnia needs. The problem would be getting it there without Line 5 or Line 78. "Replacing that with trucks or rail is a big challenge," said Calnan, adding that safety measures implemented after the Lac-Mégantic train disaster have made it even more difficult to move oil by rail."I'm not saying that it's completely impossible," said Calnan, "but it would be very expensive."Rules no longer matterClosing flow through Lines 5 and 78 to Sarnia would violate the 1977 Canada-U.S. Pipeline Treaty, which binds each country not to impede the flow of the other country's oil through its national territory.But some experts believe that would matter little to Trump."The imposition of tariffs is itself a violation of [CUSMA]," said Johnston. "So I think the rules are off. And I think the concrete geopolitics of Albertan crude having to pass through the U.S. in order to get to Sarnia is a very real constraint."Sarnia's refineries already narrowly avoided shutdown when the State of Michigan in 2020 sought to have Line 5 closed&nbsp;for environmental reasons.Both Enbridge and the Government of Canada counter-sued, the latter citing the 1977 treaty, and the pipeline stayed open. But it was an early wake-up call to Central Canada's vulnerability.Ontario the most vulnerableAtlantic Canada is protected by being separated from the main North American oil network. Johnston says Quebec refineries would face challenges, but could probably bring offshore oil from the east.But Ontario would be Canada's Achilles heel in any oil war, says Johnston.Line 9 links Sarnia to refineries in Montreal. Its flow has been reversed twice as the North American energy market has transformed over the past half century. (Canada Energy Regulator)Line 9, which flows east from Sarnia to refineries in the Montreal area, could become critical in a real trade war with the U.S.The 832-kilometre&nbsp;pipeline encapsulates the history of Canada-U.S. mutual dependency. When it started operations in 1976, it carried Alberta oil east. Twenty years later, the economics were changing and there were fears that North American oil would run out. So in 1998&nbsp;the flow was reversed; now the pipeline would carry overseas crude — shipped by tankers — from the Port of Montreal to Sarnia.But a decade after that, the U.S. shale oil boom began, and fears of scarcity evaporated. Now "continental energy security" was in, OPEC oil was out and in 2012 Line 9 switched back to west-east.By reversing flow a third time, Canada could potentially mitigate the effects of a shutdown of Line 5 and 78, buying oil overseas and importing it in tankers.But those would be drastic and expensive measures, and Johnston says Ontario could still expect "at least short-term shortages."Shortages at the gas pumpIndeed, the problem is not merely oil, but rather the main finished products made from oil: gasoline and diesel.Canada uses about 2.4 million barrels of oil a day, but only has the domestic capacity to refine about 1.9 million. It would be complicated to source the half-million barrels of refined product from overseas.&nbsp;The refining gap is another reminder of Canada's vulnerability as a one-time partner turns unpredictable and unreasonable, and an additional reason, say the experts, why Canada should try to avoid an all-out oil supply war and instead focus on lessening Canada's long-term exposure to U.S. attempts to extort concessions.The Irving Oil Refinery in New Brunswick gets much of its crude via tanker, largely shielding it from the worst effects of a trade war that affects cross-border pipelines. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)That means new pipelines to new markets — an idea that is rapidly gaining ground after years of stalemate.Without the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) that can carry about 900,000 barrels of Alberta crude to the Port of Vancouver, says Johnston, "we would be in a whole world of hurt right now, even before the tariffs hit."TMX, which began operating in May and has given Albertan oil an outlet to Asian markets, has brought the price "differential" on Alberta oil&nbsp;(the discount demanded by U.S. refiners to handle heavy, sour crude rather than light, sweet crude)&nbsp;to a historic low.TMX came just in time"We would probably be back at $25, almost $30-a-barrel differentials today even without the tariffs if we didn't have TMX," Johnston told CBC News. The Trudeau government deserves some credit for building that pipeline, he says, "but it's hard to argue that Ottawa really went to bat for the oilpatch.""My hope is that this has recentred&nbsp;the strategic value of Western Canadian production in the minds of Eastern Canadians, in the minds of politicians in Ottawa to understand there has to be some give and take. Maybe there is some grand east-west bargain that can be reached."The oil tanker Pacific Jade is seen leaving the Port of Vancouver. Alberta oil shipped from B.C. has opened up Asian markets to Canada. (Ben Nelms/CBC)That bargain involves committing to give Alberta new pipelines in exchange for Alberta agreeing to take a hit in any trade war with the Trump administration.In the short term, says Calnan, TMX could probably provide more relief to Alberta producers."I believe they can de-bottleneck a few hundred thousand barrels per day of additional capacity. I don't think that would take very long. You'd want to increase the number of pump stations along it, increase the pressure. You could also do some dredging operations so you can fill the ships a bit more," he said."You can unlock that pretty easily if there's real political will."In the long run, though, Calnan says Canada should both add new capacity to TMX&nbsp;and revive the Energy East pipeline project that would allow Alberta oil to flow to Ontario without ever leaving Canada.The Energy East project proposed to repurpose an existing gas pipeline that runs north of the Great Lakes to bring Alberta oil east without passing through U.S. territory. (National Energy Board)As a quid pro quo, he says, Ottawa could ask Alberta to do something it already did in 2018 in response to brutal price differentials on Canadian oil at U.S. refineries: curtail (but not cease) production.Curtailment was widely supported in the oil patch, and though introduced under the NDP government of Rachel Notley, the policy was then maintained by Jason Kenney.Alberta heavy crude at one point became almost worthless, but prices climbed back and differentials steadily decreased to where they are today — mostly under $10 a barrel. (The differential has fluctuated in recent days as markets have reacted to Trump's contradictory public musings.)Don't try to fight&nbsp;on two frontsJohnston says Ottawa should avoid "a two-front war against both the United States and Alberta," and seek instead a political agreement where Alberta agrees to short-term pain in return for long-term gain in the form of new pipelines that will also make the whole country less vulnerable to Trump's extortion."The way this conversation has already gone has really entrenched people in their positions. And I think we were already off to a very unproductive start," he said.WATCH | What would a trade war look like?:&nbsp;In the event that Trump tariffs Canadian oil, he says, Canada should respond by reducing supply by about 300,000 barrels — an action similar to the 2018 curtailment&nbsp;—&nbsp;while focusing on freeing Canada in the longer term from over-dependency on a neighbour that can no longer be considered a reliable partner.There has been recent talk of restarting Northern Gateway, but the idea has been played down by Enbridge itself. Spokesperson Jesse Semko told CBC News this week that the company has "no plans" to revisit it.Nothing would prevent governments from taking on the project, but Johnston says the payoff would be many years away."It's probably simpler to add an additional kind of twinning or tripling on TMX than to go through an entire new siting of Northern Gateway," he said. "I think the long and short of it is either a pipeline to the West Coast or a pipeline to the East Coast. Or more realistically both."

  • Active pattern will drag a series of systems across Canada

    While the deep freeze is behind us, an active pattern will keep conditions busy across much of Canada for the next week

  • Northern lights forecast: Auroras may be visible in more than a dozen northern US states

    The colorful northern lights may reveal themselves to a wide swath of Americans Friday night due to an impending solar storm forecast to reach Earth.

  • Southern California’s first rainfall of the year could help or hurt wildfire victims as fire spreads in San Diego area

    With parts of Los Angeles County still smoldering from wildfires, the expected rain this weekend would seem like a welcome relief. But how the rain falls could make the difference between a disaster respite or a disaster repeat.

  • Laguna Fire breaks out near California State University campus: See map.

    The Ventura County fire just north of Los Angeles was initially estimated to be 3 acres, but has since burned 50 acres.

  • In pictures: Storm Eowyn’s 100mph winds cause disruption and destruction

    The Met Office has issued red and amber warnings across much of the country and people have been warned to stay indoors.

  • Watch as dogs in the South experience their first snow: 'We couldn't get him inside'

    Though a storm brought frigid temperatures and blankets of snow to the South in a rare event, it also brought joy to the dogs of the region who have never played in the white stuff.

  • Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires? See maps

    Wildfires in California continue to rage and prompt more evacuations.

  • Alberta clipper spreads snow and gusty winds across the Prairies

    Another clipper system will impact the Prairie provinces through Friday. Strong winds and bursts of snow could create reduced visibility at times

  • Night without power after 93mph winds

    Disruption continues with more weather alerts for heavy rain and strong wind, Met Office warns.

  • Progress is made on a huge fire north of Los Angeles while new fires erupt in Southern California

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday for tens of thousands as firefighters with air support slowed the spread of a huge wildfire churning through rugged mountains north of Los Angeles, but new blazes erupted in San Diego County, briefly triggering more evacuations.

  • Trump tours LA fire destruction amid worries about disaster aid

    Trump travelled to California amid concerns he might withhold disaster aid to the liberal state.

  • Drivers injured and power cuts as Storm Éowyn hits Scotland

    Buildings are damaged and 100,000 homes and businesses are left without electricity as gusts over 100mph are recorded.

  • Storm Eowyn batters Ireland and the UK, leaving hundreds of thousands without power: See photos

    A powerful storm has left hundreds of thousands of homes without power and caused massive travel disruptions in the United Kingdom.

  • Storm Eowyn live updates: 'Stay at home' warning and 1,000 flights axed as 100mph winds hit UK

    Schools have been shut across the UK after the Met Office said there is a risk to life and issued four days of weather warnings.