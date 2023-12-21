Advertisement

In photos: Toronto's historic ice storm that cancelled Christmas 10 years ago

  • <p>Icicles hang from a downed power line on a residential street in Toronto as over 250,000 people face up to 72 hours without electricity after a storm brought heavy ice rain, on Sunday, December 22, 2013. Ice, floods and thunderstorms made 2013 the worst year ever for insured losses in Canada. </p>
  • <p>Electricians carry a generator down a street closed by downed trees and power lines from the weekend's ice storm in Brampton, Ont., Monday, December 23, 2013. Hydro companies in the Greater Toronto Area — which appeared to be the hardest hit by the weather system — warned some residents to brace for the possibility of being without power until Boxing Day or later.</p>
  • <p>Closed businesses around Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues apologize to customers, Monday, December 23, 2013, after a severe ice storm hit Toronto. </p>
  • <p>Angelo Ian scrapes ice off of his windshield on Wellesley Street East following an ice storm in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 23, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matthew Sherwood</p>
  • <p>Travellers wait in a check-in line for flights to be rescheduled after dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed by Sunday's ice storm at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Monday December 23, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/J.P. Moczulski</p>
  • <p>A severe storm covered a number of Santas on Inglewood Dr. in a thick layer of ice forcing most of them over from the weight on Dec. 22 2013, with some homes also losing power leaving the Santas to deflate until power can be restored.</p>
  • <p>Free firewood is offered up by a roadside in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. The branches fell from trees damaged during last weekend's ice storm.</p>
  • <p>A tree limb is rest on the roof of a car int the Cabbage Town neighbourhood negotiate damage following the weekend ice storm in Toronto.</p>
  • <p>A pedestrian walks under a tree blocking Wellesley Street East following the ice storm.</p>
  • <p>TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 30 - A City of Toronto crew dumps a load of tree branches at the Unwin St. snow dump. The branches will be chipped later. Workers say it may take months to cleanup the city.</p>
  • <p>TORONTO, ON - December 29: A worker from Manitoba Hydro puts tools back in his Toronto Hydro truck. The crew from Manitoba have been in Toronto since December 24th to help restore power to the city after an ice storm knocked out power to over 300,000 households.</p>
  • <p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is interviewed by a television crew following a news conference after an ice storm left over 250,000 customers across the city without power.</p>
  • <p>Pedestrians clear the sidewalks on a closed off Soudan Ave. in Toronto after an ice storm caused havoc knocking down trees and power lines in much of the city.</p>
Corné van Hoepen
·Contributor, Yahoo News Canada

This week marks one decade since a winter ice storm slammed Ontario, bringing much of the region to a standstill over the holidays.

Toronto was one of the hardest-hit areas by the storm, experiencing 40+ hours of freezing rain which accumulated up to 30mm.

Because of the weight of the ice, trees started to droop onto vehicles, roads, and anything beneath them. The ice also caused branches of all sizes to break.

Twenty-seven people died as a result of the storm.