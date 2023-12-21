In photos: Toronto's historic ice storm that cancelled Christmas 10 years ago

This week marks one decade since a winter ice storm slammed Ontario, bringing much of the region to a standstill over the holidays.

Toronto was one of the hardest-hit areas by the storm, experiencing 40+ hours of freezing rain which accumulated up to 30mm.

Because of the weight of the ice, trees started to droop onto vehicles, roads, and anything beneath them. The ice also caused branches of all sizes to break.

Twenty-seven people died as a result of the storm.