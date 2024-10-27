All Toronto libraries could open seven days a week under new plan

A new plan could see seven-day-a-week service provided at all Toronto Public Library branches by July 2026. Currently, some branches in the city are closed on Sundays and Mondays. (Michael Wilson/CBC - image credit)

Mayor Olivia Chow is set to announce on Sunday a plan to expand the operating hours at dozens of library branches in the city, CBC Toronto has learned.

The plan will see seven-day-a-week service provided at all branches by July 2026. Currently, some branches in the city are closed on Sundays and Mondays. Last year's city budget allocated $10 million to expand hours at some of those branches, but not all.

This further expansion will cost another $8 million, which will be part of the Toronto Public Library's (TPL) 2025 budget submission.

"This is a seven per cent increase to the [Toronto Public] Library budget, which results in a 14 per cent increase in overall open hours, effectively doubling the return on investment," a report to the library board says.

"This is achieved by leveraging and maximizing the full capacity of TPL's resources and the existing infrastructure."

The proposed plan will expand year-round Sunday service at 33 branches, change 40 branches with seasonal Sunday service from September to June to year-round service, and enhance programming capacity at the libraries on Sundays.

Experts say Mayor Olivia Chow will face serious political and economic challenges as the city puts together it's 2025 budget.

Mayor Olivia Chow pledged to open all of the city's libraries seven days a week during the mayoral byelection. (Prasanjeet Choudhury/CBC)

The plan would see those libraries open for five hours on Sundays, from noon to 5 p.m. It also proposes additional Monday service for nine branches starting in July 2026.

"Increased branch hours are a cost-efficient way to increase access to library services that achieve important economic, social and health outcomes for Toronto residents," the report says.

The report notes that the plan will take time to ramp up and staff. It does not include night service or eight-hour service on Sundays because there are currently no provisions for either in the collective agreement with workers, it says.

Chow promised during the mayoral byelection that if she won the race she would open all of the city's libraries seven days a week. At that time, only 19 TPL branches were open on Sundays and 30 were closed on Mondays.

The report also provides preliminary data about the 2024 hour expansion approved by council. Eight branches added Monday services with additional mornings and evenings in July. It notes there was a 61 per cent increase in year-over-year traffic in the branches that received the increased hours.

The plan will come before the TPL board for approval Monday. It will then be proposed to city council for approval during budget deliberations early next year.