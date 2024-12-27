Toronto man charged after unprovoked choking attack, robbery on Christmas Eve: police

Police say they have arrested and charged a 36-year-old man in an unprovoked choking assault and a robbery on Christmas Eve.

Toronto police say officers responded to a call about a man assaulting a female victim in the area of Queen Street West and University Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say a man choked the victim without any provocation after approaching her on the street.

Police further allege that the same man robbed a store near Yonge Street and Wellesley Street East not long after that.

They say he entered the business at 6:50 p.m., wielded a hammer and threatened an employee before taking multiple items without paying.

Police identified a suspect earlier this week, arrested him on Thursday and charged him with assault/choking and robbery with a weapon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2024.

