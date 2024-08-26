Toronto cop arrested while trying to leave country: police

A Toronto police officer who faces 15 charges was arrested in Montreal Saturday after trying to leave the country, police say. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

A Toronto police officer accused of theft, fraud and other crimes was arrested at an airport while trying to leave the country, police say.

Const. Boris Borissov, 48, was arrested by the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) on Saturday while trying to leave the country at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport, Toronto police said in a release Monday.

Borissov was due to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre Monday morning, police say. He now faces one charge of failing to comply with recognizance.

Borissov was already facing one charge of failing to comply with a release order for failing to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre in June, police say.

In April, Borissov was charged for allegedly taking the possessions of a missing person in a 2022 police investigation. Police say the officer gave the missing person's debit card to another person, who used it to make a purchase at a Mississauga store. Police further allege the officer and the same man fraudulently obtained motor vehicles.

Borrisov faces 10 charges related to his conduct in that investigation, including theft and fraud.

Borissov, who has 16 years of service with Toronto police, has been suspended with pay, police say.