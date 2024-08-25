Toronto officer injured in alleged motorcycle hit and run near Rogers Centre

TORONTO — Toronto police say an officer was injured when he was allegedly hit by a stunt-driving motorcyclist he tried to stop outside the Rogers Centre.

Police say the officer was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday.

In a news release, police say a motorcyclist was seen "popping wheelies" near Lakeshore Boulevard West and Rees Street.

The officer then tried to pull over the motorcyclist near the Rogers Centre around 6 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle hit the officer and then fled the scene.

Investigators say the motorcyclist driving a blue and red sport bike was wearing a green helmet, a blue and green shirt and red gloves

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press