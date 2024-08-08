Toronto officer struck by motorcyclist in hit and run: police
A Toronto police officer was struck by a motorcyclist in a hit and run downtown on Wednesday evening, police said.
The collision happened just after 7:15 p.m. near Lake Shore Boulevard W. and New Brunswick Way.
Police said the officer has minor injuries.
The suspect is described as male, driving a white, red and silver Ducati. Police said the motorcycle has a missing side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.