Toronto officer struck by motorcyclist in hit and run: police

A Toronto police officer was struck by a motorcyclist in a hit and run near Lake Shore Boulevard W. and New Brunswick Way on Wednesday, police said. The officer has minor injuries. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

A Toronto police officer was struck by a motorcyclist in a hit and run downtown on Wednesday evening, police said.

The collision happened just after 7:15 p.m. near Lake Shore Boulevard W. and New Brunswick Way.

Police said the officer has minor injuries.

The suspect is described as male, driving a white, red and silver Ducati. Police said the motorcycle has a missing side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.