Much of southern Ontario under significant rainfall warning: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued significant rainfall warnings across much of southern Ontario, including Toronto and its surrounding areas.

The agency is forecasting up to 35 millimetres of rain in Toronto, Hamilton, Kitchener and other regions, and says London and Windsor could get up to 50 millimetres of rain.

The rain began Sunday morning and was expected to be heavy at times before eventually tapering off later in the day.

Fog advisories are also in effect in Ottawa, Peterborough, Kenora and other regions.

Environment Canada is urging people to stay away from washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts and keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says the combination of rainfall, above-freezing temperatures, frozen ground, ice and snow melt could create dangerous conditions near rivers or other water bodies.

Canada's Wonderland, a popular amusement park north of Toronto that's currently hosting Winter Fest activities, says it will be closed Sunday due to inclement weather.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2024.

