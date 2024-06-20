Toronto police hate crime unit investigating ad-truck with Islamophobic message

TORONTO — Toronto police say their hate crime unit is investigating after a truck displaying what they described as Islamophobic messaging was seen in the city.

Posts on social media this week show a cube truck equipped with digital advertising screens on the back and sides that read “Is this Lebanon? Is this Yemen? Is this Syria? Is this Iraq?"

The screens then show images of Muslims kneeling in prayer followed by, "No. This is Canada. Wake up Canada. You are under siege.”

Police say they recognize the community's concern about the truck and are asking anyone with information or footage to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims calls what was seen on the advertising van "extremely dangerous messaging" that should not be condoned.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, says she has spoken with Toronto police to convey the "deep concern, fear and anxiety" of members of the Muslim community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press