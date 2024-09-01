Toronto police investigate city's latest homicide
Toronto police are investigating the city's latest homicide, and second of the long weekend. Officers provided an update at the scene on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024.
Toronto police are investigating the city's latest homicide, and second of the long weekend. Officers provided an update at the scene on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024.
A man and woman face homicide charges after Harrisburg police say they found a dead woman inside their apartment.
Pittsburgh police officers responded to the scene on Bennett Street early Sunday morning.
Just like in the movies, Deadpool can’t be killed.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were photographed sharing a fiery kiss on a luxury yacht off the coast of Palmarola in Italy.
A nearly five decade long search is now over, officials reveal the identity of a missing man found frozen in a cave along the Appalachian trail.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
The news that a teenager was fatally shot by police early Friday morning has shocked many residents in communities across central Alberta. The 15-year-old boy from Samson Cree Nation had called 911 for help, alleging people were trying to kill him, RCMP said Friday. Officers found the boy in Wetaskiwin, Alta., a city just north of the First Nation, with "several weapons."Officers were able to confiscate them, but a "confrontation" occurred that led to two Mounties firing their guns, according to
A one-time Miss Teen USA contestant mocked for her stuttering answer to a judge’s question has shamed JD Vance for resurfacing her ordeal and using it to attack Kamala Harris.Caitlin Upton was 18 and competing in the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant when her stumbling response to a question about why some Americans couldn’t find their own country on the map became an early viral sensation.“I personally believe that U.S. Americans are unable to do so because, um, some people out there in our nation don
A Saskatchewan provincial court judge is preparing to deliver a crucial decision in a fatal impaired driving case, in which the defence argues the driver's Charter rights were violated.Taylor Kennedy was at the wheel of the vehicle that struck nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice in Saskatoon in September 2021. Maurice was taken to hospital where she died.Kennedy is now charged with impaired driving causing death.At provincial court in Saskatoon on Friday, Kennedy's defence team continued arguments th
Gangs are still a significant reality in US prisons. But most inmates say that their power has been watered down, and they no longer rule facilities with an iron fist.
A man has died after a "targeted" shooting in Scarborough late Friday night, Toronto police say.Officers were called to Landry Avenue, in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues, at around 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard in the area.Police said a man with gunshot wounds was found in front of a home in the area. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by police as 64-year-old Toronto man Ioannis Kyriakopoulos. Investigators say Kyriakopo
Five current and former Nelson, B.C. police officers have filed a Charter challenge against the Office of the Attorney General after a personal phone and group chat search was carried out, during an investigation into allegedly racist and inappropriate WhatsApp messages.The challenge, filed on Aug. 22, comes as the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC), which falls under the attorney general, has scheduled a disciplinary hearing into the WhatsApp message matter. The investigation wa
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, one of Mexico’s most-feared drug lords, has been released from a U.S. prison after serving most of a 25-year prison sentence, authorities confirmed Friday.
Two dogs believed to have been involved in an attack on a woman earlier this month have been found, and one person has been arrested, Regina police say.Officers were called about a dog attack around Third Avenue and Cameron Street, in the city's North Central neighbourhood, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 19, the Regina Police Service previously said.Police said the woman was walking her dogs when she was chased by the two other dogs and then attacked.Their investigation found a man and a woman arrive
Muna Pandey, 21, installed a camera outside her home because of a stalker. A year later, it may have caught her alleged killer.
Flowers have been left in the street where the bodies of three children and man were found.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with “special cruelty.”
Shayna Feinman, 35, was reported missing in March after a neighbor who was taking care of her dog said she failed to return.
By the time then-sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gunned down a 36-year-old mother in her home, fellow law enforcement officers and residents in the Illinois communities he served had already raised a host of concerns about him.
Fifteen women filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that Dr. John Hoefs coerced them to expose their breasts under the guise of legitimate medical treatment and in several instances groped them while examining them for conditions related to their liver.