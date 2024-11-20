Toronto police investigating death of infant who was reported missing

TORONTO — Toronto police are investigating the death of a four-month-old baby who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police say a family member reported the baby missing shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a residential building in Toronto's midtown, where the infant was found.

The baby was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police said this is "a tragic situation that raises many questions," but they won't be releasing any other details at this time.

A spokesperson for the force said police want to reassure the public that there's "no safety risk."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press