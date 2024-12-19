Toronto police officer dies from possible medical issue while on duty in North York

A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the "cause of death may be medical."

The officer was reportedly executing a search warrant at a highrise on Steeles Avenue W. in North York at the time.

Toronto Fire said one person without vital signs was taken to hospital from the scene.

"We are in the process of notifying the officer's family and will share further updates in the coming hours," Toronto police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with the officer's loved ones, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."

Police are expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide more information.

More to come.