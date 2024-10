CBC

Toronto police are investigating two separate homicides in the city late Monday and early Tuesday.The first, a fatal shooting, happened shortly before midnight in the area of Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West in North York.A man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds in a plaza parking lot, Duty Insp. Todd Jocko said.Paramedics took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The second homicide, a stabbing, happened just over 20 minutes later at around 12:20 a.m. outside a diner near the