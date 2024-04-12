Advertisement

A Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot. Both hospitalized in stable condition

  • Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/7

    Canada Officer Stabbed

    Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/7

    Canada Officer Stabbed

    Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Police alongside paramedics and firefighters work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/7

    Canada Officer Stabbed

    Police alongside paramedics and firefighters work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/7

    Canada Officer Stabbed

    Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Police officers carry a duty belt and other evidence from the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/7

    Canada Officer Stabbed

    Police officers carry a duty belt and other evidence from the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Police officers carry a duty belt and other evidence from the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/7

    Canada Officer Stabbed

    Police officers carry a duty belt and other evidence from the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/7

    Canada Officer Stabbed

    Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
Police alongside paramedics and firefighters work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
Police officers carry a duty belt and other evidence from the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
Police officers carry a duty belt and other evidence from the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
·1 min read

TORONTO (AP) — A Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in the city’s west end, authorities said Friday.

Toronto police said in a post on the social media outlet X that both the officer and the suspect were hospitalized and in stable condition. They said it happened around 1:30 p.m. local time in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area.

The Toronto Police Association said in a social media post that the officer has non life-threatening injuries and that he is being supported by the union and his colleagues.

Images from the scene show yellow tape and police vehicles surrounding a plaza that includes a Tim Hortons restaurant.

Roads were blocked in the area as the investigation continued.

The Special Investigations Unit, which looks at cases in which a police officer has been involved in a serious injury or death, said more information will be released later Friday.