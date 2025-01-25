Toronto rapper charged in firearms investigation: police

Hassan Ali, known by his rap moniker Top 5, was arrested Friday as the result of a firearms investigation, Toronto police said. (CBC - image credit)

A Toronto rapper has been charged with multiple offences in connection with a firearms investigation, police said Saturday.

Hassan Ali, known by his rap moniker Top 5, was arrested Friday after police executed a search near Enterprise Boulevard and Birchmount Road in Markham, police said Saturday.

Ali is facing five charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

A 29-year-old man was also arrested and charged with six firearm-related offences, police said in a news release.

Previous murder charge stayed last fall

Ali was released from custody last fall after spending about three years behind bars while awaiting trial for first-degree murder charge in the January 2021 shooting death of Hashim Omar Hashi, an accounting student.

The trial was about to begin when the Crown announced it was staying the charge in September 2024 in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Ali has denied his involvement in the killing.

Ali was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre Saturday morning on the recent firearms charges.