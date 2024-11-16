Toronto traffic vs. The Eras Tour: We test 3 ways to get to the venue
A motorist, a cyclist, and a pedestrian all leave from the same spot to get to the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto. Who do you think gets there first?
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back once again, this time in Toronto for six dates, and if you're attending, you might be wondering: who are you going to see on stage before the headliner? We've seen names like Suki Waterhouse open for Swift, or Sabrina Car
TORONTO — Taylor Swift took her time bringing The Eras Tour to Canada, but after her first night in Toronto, it's clear that for the Swifties all is forgiven.
Taylor Swift's long-awaited Eras Tour kicks off in Toronto on Thursday for six sold-out shows, concluding with three performances in Vancouver in early December.
