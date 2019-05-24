Toronto Wolfpack thump Sheffield Eagles to run winning streak to nine games

SHEFFIELD, England — The Toronto Wolfpack ran in eight tries Friday to extend their winning streak to nine games with a 42-16 win over the Sheffield Eagles in Betfred Championship rugby league play.League-leading Toronto (14-1-0) was up 36-4 before Sheffield (9-5-0) scored two second-half converted tries.The Wolfpack have not lost since March 9, when they were beaten 46-16 at Toulouse Olympique. Toronto avenged that loss last weekend, defeating Toulouse 42-14 at Summer Bash in Blackpool, England."Once we got ahead, we fell out of our structures a little bit but all in all it's a good win," said Wolfpack forward Darcy Lussick.Toronto beat Sheffield 40-10 when they met April 6 at a neutral-site game in London. Sheffield had won two and lost two since prior to Friday.Andrew Dixon scored two tries while Blake Wallace, Liam Kay, Chase Stanley, Ricky Leutele, Nick Raswthorne and Andy Ackers added singles for Toronto, which led 28-4 at the half. Wallace booted five conversions at Olympic Legacy Park.Ben Hellewell, Josh Guzdek and Brad Knowles scored tries for Sheffield. Pat Walker added two conversions.Wallace opened the scoring in the fifth minute, breaking through the Sheffield defence after forcing a goal-line dropout for a second set of six tackles.A fine run by fullback Gareth O'Brien set up Toronto's second try in the 13th minute by Dixon as the Wolfpack took advantage of a penalty against Sheffield. Four minutes later, Dixon crossed again as Toronto cut through the Eagles defence.Kay increased the lead to 24-0 with a converted try in the 26th minute, touching down in the corner. Stanley scored in the same spot four minutes later, capping a fine passing sequence.Hellewell put Sheffield on the board in the 39th minute as the Eagles took advantage of a handling error by O'Brien.Second-half tries by Leutele and Rawsthorne padded the Wolfpack lead to 36-4 before Sheffield sandwiched converted tries by Guzdek and Knowles around an Ackers try.Leutele showed great skill in touching down a grubber kick — while in mid-air — just before the ball went out. Rawsthorne, meanwhile, had to helped off the field after a Sheffield player landed on his ankle as he scored. There was no immediate word on the injury.Wallace and Wolfpack winger Matty Russell returned from injury at the expense of Joe Mellor (ankle) and Bob Beswick. Ackers made his 150th career appearance.Toronto's next match is June 9 at the Swinton Lions.The Canadian Press

