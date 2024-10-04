Toronto woman charged with murder in three deaths in three days: police

TORONTO — Police say a 30-year-old Toronto woman is facing multiple murder charges in three deaths that took place within three days this week in Toronto, Hamilton and Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police say Toronto police first responded to a call for service in the east end of the city on Tuesday and found a woman in her 60s dead in a home with "visible trauma to her body."

They say on Wednesday, emergency officials responded to a park in Niagara Falls for a report of a disturbance and when they arrived, they found a critically injured man who later died at the scene.

Niagara police say on Thursday, police in Hamilton responded to an unresponsive man who was found in a parking lot with stab wounds, who later died in hospital.

Police say investigators linked the death in Hamilton to the death in Niagara Falls, determining the suspect matched the description in both cases, and an additional link was made to the Tuesday death in Toronto.

Niagara police say they arrested the 30-year-old woman in the Burlington, Ont., and she has been charged with first-degree murder in the Hamilton death and second-degree murder in the Toronto and Niagara investigations.

Investigators allege the men who died in Niagara Falls and Hamilton were randomly targeted, while the woman who died in Toronto was known to the suspect.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

Rianna Lim, The Canadian Press