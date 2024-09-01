Toronto woman grappling with grief, anger after death of cousin held hostage by Hamas

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TORONTO — A Toronto-based woman whose family lives in Israel says she is wrestling with both anger and grief after learning a cousin taken hostage by Hamas has died in the Gaza Strip.

Maayan Shavit says 40-year-old Carmel Gat was among six hostages whose bodies were recovered by the Israeli army in Gaza on Saturday shortly after they were killed.

The militant group seized more than 200 hostages in the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the ongoing war, and more than 1,200 Israelis were killed, including one of Shavit's aunts.

The release of hostages has been a key issue in internationally led peace talks meant to end the war, with Hamas vowing to release all hostages if Israel halts attacks in Gaza and releases hundreds of prisoners. Israel insists it will not stop until Hamas has been destroyed.

The six latest hostage deaths have sparked an outpouring of protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with tens of thousands taking to the streets of Jerusalem calling on him to reach a ceasefire deal and secure the immediate release of the rest of the hostages.

Shavit's grief over Gat's death is mixed with anger at both sides. She says she blames Hamas for holding hostages and starting the war while pointing the finger at Netanyahu for not doing enough as the country’s prime minister to protect and bring those held in captivity back home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Trump aide claims he’s met only one person who hates former president more than Melania

    ‘The Mooch’ Anthony Scaramucci said he judges people’s hatred of the former president using the ‘Melania standard’

  • Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's sudden embrace of Trump

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.

  • She attended Arlington National Cemetery event at center of Trump controversy. Here’s what she saw

    Former President Donald Trump’s campaign stirred new controversy during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery that was intended to draw attention to the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Marine Corps. Sgt. Nicole Gee who was killed in the Kabul airport joins CNN to discuss what she saw at the Arlington National Ceremony event.

  • Melania’s plea for Trump to control his swearing flops as he tears into Harris at rally

    Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

  • Opinion: Tom Cotton’s Staggering, Shameful Hypocrisy Over Trump’s Arlington Debacle

    In his 2019 memoir, Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recounts the 16 months, beginning in early 2007, he spent as an Army officer assigned to The Old Guard, the fabled unit that oversees a grassy expanse made holy by American heroes.During this time, Cotton periodically filled in for his commanding officer and personally supervised several interments in Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60, where the dead from the wars in Afghanistan and Ir

  • Trump Tests Out Wild Ivanka Claims on Moms for Liberty Crowd

    Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s

  • Trump's latest effort to delay hush money sentencing hits a snag

    Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay the upcoming sentencing in his criminal hush money case has hit a snag. A day after Trump's attorneys asked a federal court in New York to remove the case from state court, the court on Friday rejected their filing as "deficient," a notice on the court's docket said. In a separate letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case, Trump's lawyers flagged their attempt to move the case to federal court while continuing to urge Merchan to delay the sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18.

  • How Biden spent his vacation after six weeks that shook his presidency

    After spending much of the summer under the harshest microscope his career has ever seen, President Joe Biden spent most of the last two weeks out of sight as he prepared for the final act of his political life in what will be a very different end to 2024 than he would have imagined a few months ago.

  • Undecided Voters Spoke Out About How Recent Events May Have Changed Their Minds

    Things are heating up ahead of the 2024 elections.

  • Police Tackle, Tase Man at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania

    A chaotic scene—and police intervention—played out during Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, just 75 miles from the town of Butler, where a would-be assassin shot at the former president last month, killing one rallygoer and injuring two others.As Trump spoke onstage, a man in the audience attempted to enter the cordoned-off press pen, according to multiple reports and videos from the scene. The individual was able to breach a barrier of

  • Ukraine's top general says situation 'difficult' around main Russian attack

    Ukraine's top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sunday the situation was "difficult" around Russia's main attack, which is focused in eastern Ukraine, but that all the necessary decisions were being taken. Syrskyi did not give the exact location of the main Russian offensive, but earlier both he and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were targeting the strategically important city of Pokrovsk. Syrskyi said last week he spent several days on the eastern front near Pokrovsk and described fighting there as "exceptionally tough".

  • Latest Trump Crypto Endeavor Exemplifies Family’s Wholehearted Embrace

    (Bloomberg) -- With Donald Trump now championing a decentralized finance platform while pledging to make America the “crypto capital” of the world, all eyes are focused on the growing digital-asset efforts of the former president’s family and associates.Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi

  • Israel’s military says six hostages ‘brutally murdered’ in Gaza, including Israeli-American Goldberg-Polin

    Israel’s military said it has recovered the bodies of six hostages killed by Hamas militants in Gaza – including an Israeli-American captive – dealing fresh heartbreak to relatives who fear time is running out for loved ones seized by the militants more than 10 months ago.

  • Trump on Arlington National Cemetery Furor: ‘I Don’t Need Publicity’

    Donald Trump on Friday defended his decision to take photos and video at the graves of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, a move his critics slammed as potentially illegal.“I wasn’t doing it—I don’t need publicity,” he said. “I get a lot of publicity. I would like to get a lot less publicity.”In fact, the former president, whose career was built on publicity, improbably claimed: “I would hire a public relations agent to get less publicity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily

  • Ukrainian president fires air force commander after fatal F-16 crash

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the commander of the country’s air force Friday, four days after an F-16 warplane that Ukraine received from its Western partners crashed during a Russian bombardment and killed the pilot.

  • Russia says it will change nuclear doctrine because of Western role in Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia will make changes to its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons in response to what it regards as Western escalation in the war in Ukraine, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday. The existing nuclear doctrine, set out in a decree by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, says Russia may use nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state. Some hawks among Russia's military analysts have urged Putin to lower the threshold for nuclear use in order to "sober up" Russia's enemies in the West.

  • Six hostages' bodies found in Gaza, including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin

    The bodies of six Hamas-held hostages were recovered by Israeli Defense Forces in a tunnel under the Gaza city of Rafah, including 23-year-old <span>Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the military said Sunday i

  • NC governor’s race: Women voters among factors driving political rating shift favoring Stein

    On Sunday, our Under the Dome newsletter focuses on the governor’s race.

  • Top Truth Social execs—including the CEO—are shedding stock before Trump even can

    Trump can’t sell off his stake in his own company—at least not yet.

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 gala is ‘green light to further violence’

    Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Dana Bash that the January 6 gala at Trump’s golf course “shows you that, for Donald Trump, he could give a damn about the country, about the Constitution, about the oath of office.”