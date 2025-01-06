Torontonians react to Trudeau’s resignation as Liberal leader
In the wake of Justin Trudeau's resignation as Liberal leader, Toronto residents are reflecting on his time in office — and their hopes and concerns for the future of Canada's leadership.
Following in the footsteps of his Canada- and Greenland-coveting pal Donald Trump, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is asking whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The Tesla CEO posed the question in an early Monday morning tweet, the latest in a multi-day social media bender aimed at the U.K. that has seen him advocate for a jailed right-wing activist, call for the head of a right-wing party leader, and demand that a junior minister of the
President-elect Donald Trump ordered congressional Republicans Sunday to pass “one powerful” MAGA bill that will ram through his most controversial policies on everything from taxes to immigration. “Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible,” he wrote in a Sunday evening post on his Truth Social network. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump has made promises to enact a merc
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's move to step down and prorogue parliament has killed a series of changes his government proposed to capital gains.
The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.
On the eve of Donald Trump's election certification, the best thing Americans can do is remember that stupidity should be embarrassing.
Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d
Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and
China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.
During his 2024 presidential campaign, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that he is considering instituting a policy of tariffs that would lead to the elimination of the federal income tax. Find...
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said congressional Republicans will try to push through a “big, beautiful bill” that will enshrine the core tenets of President-elect Donald Trump’s hardline MAGA agenda in one fell legislative swoop. During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Johnson tacked on an aggressive pledge to pass the mammoth legislation—which he said could touch on taxes, federal spending, energy, the border, regulations and “dismantling the deep state”—by Memorial Day. “I think at the en
One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb
A top former military official has expressed shock and disbelief at the extent to which the U.S. national intelligence and communication apparatus has come to rely on services provided by companies owned by Elon Musk. Following his op-ed on the topic this week for The New York Times, Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré spoke with MSNBC’s This Weekend on Saturday to discuss the growing influence of the richest man in the world on U.S. politics, as well as his ties to foreign governments. Host Michael Steele s
The Canadian dollar rose to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors weighed the potential for Canada's economy to escape broad-based U.S. tariffs and a report that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would resign. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.4350 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.69 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Dec. 17 at 1.4280. Trudeau will announce on Monday that he intends to step down as Liberal leader but he will stay on in his post until the party has chosen a replacement, CBC News reported, citing sources.
Nanny-in-chief Joe Biden's minions have been busy using government regulations to hamstring businesses and limit personal freedoms.
In 2025, Matt Gaetz's comeback as Governor of Florida is short-lived as a tsunami destroys Miami, Elon Musk crashes and burns as Speaker of the House of Horrors, and the battle for Greenland leads to the end of the NATO Alliance and the rise of the United States of Trump.
Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.”
Ukrainian and Western assessments say that some 11,000 North Korean troops are deployed in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces occupy swathes of territory after staging a mass cross-border incursion in August. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy quoted a report from top Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Syrskyi as saying that the battles had taken place near the village of Makhnovka, not far from the Ukrainian border.
The Ukrainian president said Aleksandr Lukashenko rung him on the "second or third day" after Putin's invasion.
“I don't believe we live in a democracy anymore," says Michael Fanone, who was nearly killed by Trump supporters four years ago.