Toronto's junior historians help archive veterans' stories and memories

Junior historians at a North York high school are helping archive the stories and memories of veterans from around the world.



The Oral History Project at Crestwood Preparatory College has been running for about 20 years.

Grade 10 student Ellena Stamatiou told CBC Toronto that the program offers something she can't get from a textbook.

"I've been so fortunate to be able to interview over 20 veterans now," she said.

"I have to say, each story is so unique."



So far, the project has gathered over 1,000 interviews, according to Scott Masters, a social studies teacher and program coordinator at Crestwood.