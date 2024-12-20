Toronto's Summer McIntosh meets young fans at pool where she trained as a child

Young swimmers got a chance on Thursday evening to meet Summer McIntosh, Canada's newly named top athlete of the year, and the evening did not disappoint.

The Etobicoke Swim Club, where McIntosh honed her skills, held a meet and greet with the swimmer to celebrate her success and the impact she has had on sport in Toronto. McIntosh first started swimming at the Etobicoke Olympium, an indoor pool in Centennial Park, when she was 10 and will be training there over the holidays, according to the club.

McIntosh, 18, signed autographs and posed for photos at the event. People were able to touch the four Olympic medals — three golds and a silver — that she won at the Paris Olympic Games.

"It means the world when the kids come up to me and say that I've inspired them and I just see the look in their eyes. It's so sweet. And that's really what keeps me going. It's one of the best feelings in the world and why I enjoy what I do so much," she said.

"And to be back at the Olympium as well is so nice because this is really where I started off my swimming career... It really made me the swimmer I am today."

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was there and McIntosh signed her swimming cap.

Summer McIntosh speaks to reporters at the Etobicoke Olympium, an indoor pool in Centennial Park, on Thursday. (CBC)

McIntosh returned to Toronto this week after competing in the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, where she finished the tournament with five medals and three world records, taking gold in the 400 freestyle, the 200 butterfly and the 400 individual medley.

In addition to winning silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke, she helped Canada's women's 4x100 relay team to bronze.

World Aquatics named her its female athlete of the year following the medal presentations in Budapest. She also recently won the 2024 Northern Star Award, Canada's top athlete, professional or amateur, after a dominant performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

'A fast swimmer is a happy swimmer,' McIntosh says

"I can dream as big as I want to, but you're always trying to keep improving — get better is always the main one — but I mean, last year, I definitely achieved most of them, I would say," McIntosh said.

McIntosh's young fans lined up for a chance to talk to her. She said her message to her young fans is always: "Keep working hard and enjoy the process."

She added: "I think a fast swimmer is a happy swimmer. That is something I always try to tell the younger kids."

Summer McIntosh's Olympic medals were on display at the meet and greet on Thursday. (CBC)

Lauren Strevel, a teen swimmer who attended the event, said it's "really inspirational" to meet McIntosh and to see what she has accomplished. Knowing that McIntosh is doing the same training that Strevel and her friends are doing now is an inspiration, she said.

"It's really cool because she grew up here. She grew up training with us," Strevel said.

McIntosh's connection to the Etobicoke Swim Club goes beyond her time in the lanes. Her mother, Olympian Jill Horstead, also trained there.

"Eswim has always been a world class club," Horstead said.

"I mean, it's probably one of the best clubs in the world, to be honest, and you know, it's raised many Olympians, many Olympic medalists, so I mean it's essential. It's essential for the community and it's a huge stepping stone."

Marc Spackman, head coach and director at the Etobicoke Swim Club, also known as Eswim, said meeting McIntosh is a great opportunity for young swimmers. An Eswim alumni, McIntosh has an "undefeatable" mindset, he said.

"She sets a great example, she's super professional about how she goes about things, and it's really exciting for the young kids to see her swim."

