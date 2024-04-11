Torquay social media star cat home after three months

A Devon cat popular on social media that was reported missing earlier this year has been reunited with its owner.

Teddie, who has about 2,800 followers on his Facebook page, was last seen at a local nightclub three months ago.

Owner Robyn Waring, from Torquay, said she was "ecstatic" to have her one-year-old pet home after losing hope.

Miss Waring, 22, described Teddie, who has been known to visit schools, supermarkets, pubs and even ambulances, as "very friendly" and adventurous.

"A bouncer posted in our Facebook group that Teddie was escorted off the premises and that was the last time we saw him," said Miss Waring.

"I honestly did not think we were going to see him again.

"We expected the worst because the nightclub is right on the marina and thought he may have fallen in or something bad happened to him."

Teddie was found after a member of the public contacted local cat charity Hector's House to report a cat "hanging around the street crying" on 10 April.

Scanning his microchip revealed the cat was Teddie.

Zara Oldfield, founder of Hector's House, said she believed the cat was taken in and fed by a stranger as he had put on weight.

"Before Teddie went missing, we saw him the day before and he was a very slim, fit looking cat. When we collected him yesterday, he was twice the size," she said.

Miss Waring said it was "lovely" to have Teddie home and thanked the charity for finding him.

She is now raising money money for Hector's House.

Mrs Oldfield stressed the importance of getting cats micro-chipped, which will be a legal requirement from June, and not feeding cats that are not their own.

