Torquay's new inspector highlights main crime priorities

Insp Chris Lithgow has set out the key areas for his team to focus on in Torquay

A Devon seaside town's new inspector has outlined what his main priorities are going to be across the patch.

Chris Lithgow has been appointed by Devon and Cornwall Police as Torquay's inspector.

Mr Lithgow said antisocial behaviour, town centre crime and violence against women and girls would be key areas for him and the policing team in Torquay.

He said he was "truly humbled" to be appointed as the town's inspector and was looking forward to the job.

'Complex problems'

Mr Lithgow said he knew Torquay well as he grew up near Broadsands and had already spent part of his 16-year policing career patrolling the area.

Speaking about his priorities, Mr Lithgow said: "Neighbourhood policing is about being visible, being accessible and managing long-term complex problems.

"Of course there are far more intricacies than that but this is my overall aim.

"I have some key areas and priorities I will be focusing on, including addressing antisocial behaviour, the town centre and crimes against women and girls."

Crime hotspots

He added his focus on antisocial behaviour would be particularly around the Castle Circus area, with plans being developed to deal with "long-term issues".

Recent examples of these issues included two people being arrested after a man was assaulted last month.

Mr Lithgow said daily foot patrols in crime hotspots and a dedicated sergeant based in Torquay town centre would be part of policing plans under his guidance.

To help tackle violence against women and girls, Mr Lithgow said he would be increasing officer's visibility during evenings and at night.

Specialist training would also be rolled out to all front-line officers for identifying crimes and predatory sexual behaviour against women, girls and vulnerable people.

Mr Lithgow said his aim was to make Torquay a "safer place for all".

He added: "The list of activities and actions that my team carry out can sometimes feel never-ending and it's my role to ensure the team focus on these clearly-defined priorities.

Story continues

"The workload of officers is immense but I am truly humbled on a daily basis by the level of compassion, resilience and work ethic that all my officers show."

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.