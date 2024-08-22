Torrential rain floods streets of Tokyo at night, disrupting transport services
Torrential rain hit Tokyo on Wednesday night, causing disruption to the Japanese capital's massive transport network and flooding in the streets.
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine were recently found in South Carolina for the first time. Here’s why that’s concerning.
COURTENAY, B.C. — When Catherine Babault captured images of a female grizzly bear with two cubs encountering a herd of elk on Vancouver Island last month, she knew she had witnessed something special.
Tropical activity in an unusually active hurricane season will take a breather after Ernesto, but forecasters don’t believe it will last long.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as soon as Thursday.
Yahoo News UK rounds up the theories on what could have caused the Bayesian to sink off the coast of Sicily.
Provincial data suggests Alberta’s roadkill numbers are soaring, with snakes hit particularly hard last year.
A fire sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack on a huge diesel depot in Russia's southern Rostov region on Sunday has engulfed more fuel storage tanks, news agencies reported on Tuesday citing local authorities. Ukraine often says it is retaliating against Russia's attacks on its energy infrastructure, while Moscow calls drone attacks on its oil infrastructure acts of terrorism. Around 20 of 74 storage tanks at the depot in the Proletarsk district of the region are on fire, the RIA news agency reported citing local administration boss Valery Gornich.
Charlie the elephant has been in captivity since 1984, when he was captured at two years old.
A strong cluster of thunderstorms will persist overnight across the southern Prairies after tornado warnings were dropped, with another opportunity reappearing for active weather on Thursday for eastern parts of the region.
The sun is approaching solar maximum and it's become clear that this solar cycle is more active than what astrophysicists had predicted.
The original photo was taken in 2011 in Chile. It showed an image of a beached whale, not a mysterious creature as the altered version does.
Temperatures will sink below-seasonal across southern Ontario on Tuesday
Don't let this week's autumn chill fool you, summer still has a lot left to give as we take a turn towards the end of August
The net zero approach of the Paris agreement has become detached from reality as it increasingly relies on science fiction levels of speculative technology.
Sweltering conditions were expected this week with near record to record temperatures forecast for portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.
Most substantial rain in quite a while will grade Vancouver Island on Wednesday. Some places could see 30-50mm of rain by Thursday. Along with the rain is the potential for thunderstorms. The Weather Network's meteorologist Laura Power delves into the details.
Forecasters are keeping close watch this week on a developing tropical system in the Pacific.
The Bridgeton Police Department in New Jersey is looking to identify a woman who climbed over the wooden fence surrounding the tiger enclosure at Cohanzick Zoo. According to authorities, the visitor put her hand through the wire enclosure and was almost badly hurt.