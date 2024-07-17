Torrey DeVitto Admits She Didn't 'Want to Come Back' to “The Vampire Diaries ”After Finalizing Divorce from Paul Wesley

The actors, who were married from 2011 to 2013, costarred on 'Vampire Diaries' together for several episodes during seasons 3 and 4

Tibrina Hobson/Getty, Pierre Suu/WireImage Torrey DeVitto (left), Paul Wesley

Torrey DeVitto had no qualms about moving on from The Vampire Diaries after her divorce from Paul Wesley.

The actress, who played Dr. Meredith Fell — a love interest of Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) for several episodes on seasons 3 and 4 of the show — was married to Wesley, 41, from 2011 to 2013, and she said that she went through a "really dark time" in the aftermath of their split.

"It was [public]. It was the first time I did something like that. Because he was on a really big show that was really popular, so it did draw [attention]," DeVitto, 40, said on the July 15 episode of Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast.

Related: Celebrity Couples You Totally Forgot About

DeVitto then shared that following their split, she had no desire to reprise her role on the show.

"I was [on it], but I only did like six episodes. And then once we were splitting up I was like, 'Pfft, not going back there,'" she recalled. "I'm not that kind of person that's like, 'Well, this is business, I can stay.' It's like, no. I don't want to come back. I'm good, thank you."

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Torrey DeVitto and Paul Wesley attend the Rolling Stone Hosted Jeep Heroes Tailgate on February 3, 2013

"That did garner a bit of attention in a way that I don't think I was prepared for," she continued of the public reaction to the divorce after two years of marriage. "And then it was hard too because for a couple years, anybody that I would date afterwards, people would just [say], 'He's so disgusting. He'll never be [Wesley]. How could you do this?'"

DeVitto said the scrutiny was "mortifying," as fans "glamorized" Wesley's role as Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, but didn't "know him."

Related: The Cast of The Vampire Diaries: Where Are They Now?

Network/Kobal/Shutterstock Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore on 'The Vampire Diaries'

DeVitto and Wesley met on set of Killer Movie in 2007, and got married in a private ceremony four years later.

At the time of their separation, Wesley's rep told PEOPLE they had "decided to amicably split" and they would "continue to remain good friends."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wesley went on to date another one of his Vampire Diaries costars, Phoebe Tonkin, on-and-off for four years, and was then married to Ines de Ramon – who is now dating Brad Pitt – before they quietly separated in 2022 and later divorced. The actor has been dating model Natalie Kuckenberg since November 2022.

DeVitto, meanwhile, is currently engaged to Jared LaPine, with whom she's expecting her first child. She has previously been linked to her Chicago Med costar Jesse Lee Soffer, Blue Bloods' Will Estes and former MLB player David Ross.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.