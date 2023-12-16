Torridge councillors vote for 3.9% pay rise

Councillors in Torridge, Devon, have agreed to give themselves a 3.9% pay rise - the first increase in several years.

The basic annual allowance for Torridge district councillors will rise from £5,331 to £5,538.

The leader of the council's annual allowance is going up to £13,016 from £12,530.

Members rejected a higher figure of 6.7%, which was in line with the council's staff increase.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said opinions were divided in the full council meeting chamber.

'Wrong message'

Councillor Lyndon Piper said he would not like to get to the stage where councillors could not carry on, because they could not afford to.

"I have a mortgage, two young children and a wife, and being a councillor does involve time spent during the work day," he said.

"A freeze on the allowance is basically a cut - 3.88% is a respectful amount."

But councillor David Brenton said it was wrong to take a pay rise at the moment.

"It's sending the wrong message for elected members to be having any kind of increase.

"If you can't put your time in for your community without getting a big reward, you shouldn't be doing it." he said.

