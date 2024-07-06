Torvill and Dean among stars soaking in the action on day six of Wimbledon

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were among the host of sporting stars watching the action on day six of Wimbledon.

The former British ice dancers, best known for winning a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics together, were both sat in the royal box on Saturday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Torvill, who could be seen waving at the crowd, wore a white blazer over a pink and white blouse paired with black trousers, boots and handbag for the day out in south London.

The gold medal-winning pair enjoyed a day at SW19 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Dean opted for a classic navy suit paired with a white shirt and navy tie with red and white stripes.

Former lead Wimbledon BBC presenter Sue Barker, who made a surprise return to Wimbledon on Thursday to honour Sir Andy Murray, was spotted sitting in the stands on Saturday donning a red blazer.

Sue Barker made a surprise return (Aaron Chown/PA)

Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who feature in their son Jack Whitehall’s comedy travelogue series, were also pictured watching the action at the tennis tournament.

Former talent agent Michael wore a cobalt blue suit with a white shirt and red patterned tie, while his wife Hilary wore a blue dress with a red flower pattern paired with a red blazer.

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay braved the weather on day six of Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

Olympic swimmer and Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty also braved the wet weather with Holly Ramsay, the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, to attend on Saturday.

Peaty wore a dark suit with a pale shirt and brown tie, while Ramsay wore a fitted white midi-length dress which she accessorised with a brown handbag.

Leah Williamson looked chic in a grey suit as she attended the tennis tournament (Aaron Chown/PA)

England football star Leah Williamson also looked chic in a grey suit paired with a white shirt and black die as she attended day six of the tournament.

Other sports stars in attendance included former Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra as well as fellow GB cyclists Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny.

Laura and Jason Kenny in the royal box (Aaron Chown/PA)

England cricketer Ben Stokes was also seen sat beside Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was with his wife Cristina and his daughter Maria, in the royal box.

Former Welsh rugby union player Sir Gareth Edwards, former Olympic champion athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and former track and field champion athlete Dame Denise Lewis were also spotted