Torvill and Dean to hang up skates for good next year

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean at a gym where the Zetra Olympic Hall ice rink in Sarajevo once stood - VICTORIA JONES/PA

British ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have marked the 40th anniversary of their Olympic gold success by announcing plans to retire from skating together in 2025.

The duo from Nottingham achieved British sporting history at the 1984 Winter Games with a routine set to Ravel’s Bolero at the Zetra Olympic Hall in Sarajevo.

Forty years on from their Valentine’s Day performance, they have returned to Sarajevo to celebrate the anniversary in the city, where they announced plans to embark on a UK farewell tour next year.

Reflecting on their 1984 performance, which received a perfect score of 6.0 from the 12 judges, Dean said: “That was really a launching pad of then going off to do other things.

“Touring around the world, skating in front of hundreds of thousands of people and then Dancing On Ice starting up because of winning the Olympics.”

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean perform their 'Bolero' routine at the 1984 Winter Olympics - AP

The pair’s Valentine’s Day performance followed a sustained period of success at the World, European and British Championships during the early 1980s.

Torvill, 66, revealed they had not had many opportunities to practise the routine in the arena.

Dean, 65, recalled: “When you think about the whole day, nobody was there, and then as the day goes on, people start to fill the building and the competition happens and it gets to a climax and the gold medals are awarded.

“Then the people start to disappear and then you’re just left with how it was in the morning, we’re almost closing the door on the day.”

He also revealed that the Princess Royal waited for them in the Olympic village with champagne to celebrate, though they arrived late after being held up by doping checks.

The pair turned professional after their 1984 Olympic performance and went on to compete in the 1994 games, where they won bronze.

They branched out into touring, coaching and choreographing before becoming the faces of ITV’s Dancing On Ice, which ran from 2006 until 2014, later becoming head judges on the show when it was revived in 2018.

The duo will now embark on one last tour, titled Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance, which is scheduled to run from April 12 to May 11 2025.

The final string of performances, which includes dates in London, Belfast, Newcastle and Glasgow, will celebrate 50 years since they formed their skating partnership in 1975.

The pair embrace during their performance at the 1984 Winter Olympics - AP

Reflecting on the decision, Dean said: “I think there comes a time when you know.

“We’re not spring chickens any more but we’re still able to do it to a certain degree that we feel good about it but that will go.

“So I think this is the right time for us to be able to do that and go and skate and do some of the old routines, be very nostalgic, but then do some new fun, upbeat (dances) with friends of ours from the skating world and from Dancing On Ice.

“We’re looking at it as a celebration.”

The ice skater added that he feels they will get more emotional about the decision nearer the time.

“We’ll have a sense of pride as well, I think, of what we’ve done and still been able to do over the years, bringing competitive skating and competitions and then entertainment through the TV screen,” he said.

“I think we’ll get reflective and look at it not in a sad way but in a happy way.”

Among those they have inspired are British ice skating number one Lewis Gibson, who has previously said he started skating after watching Dancing On Ice, and his ice skating partner Lilah Fear.

Torvill is sure they will get a medal at the next Winter Olympics in 2026, and hopes it will be a gold one, which will pump more money into the sport in the UK.

“You really need to build into the infrastructure at a very early age and that’s where the funding needs to be, is to support young skaters and staying with them, developing them all the way through”, Dean added.

Dancing On Ice will also commemorate their 40th milestone during this Sunday’s episode with a special video package and the duo said their performance in the finale will be an “emotional” one.