Tory Backlash After 'Shameful' Post Editing Sadiq Khan Interview On Anti-Semitism

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The Conservative Party has faced a fierce backlash after sharing an edited clip of Sadiq Khan making a slip-up during a TV interview.

The Tories posted a doctored video of an interview with the Mayor of London to make it look as if he says Labour is an “anti-Semitic” party.

The Labour politician was addressing questions raised by his party for suspending two by-election candidates for anti-Israel comments.

Questioned by a Sky News presenter, Khan said: “As far as I’m concerned, that sort of language isn’t acceptable, and it certainly shouldn’t be acceptable in a party like mine, that is proud to be both anti-racist and anti-Semitic.” He quickly corrected himself, adding: “I beg your pardon, tackling anti-Semitism.”

On the Tory party’s official X account, the interview was shortened to make Khan look bad – prompting an immediate backlash.

Former Tory MP Nick De Bois said: “For the avoidance of doubt – this is a shameful tweet from Conservatives. The editing of the original clip is deceitful and this tweet should be taken down.”

A community note added to the original Tory tweet said: “This clip has been cut short. Sadiq Khan misspoke and immediately corrected himself to say ‘tackling anti-Semitism’.”

Mike Katz, national chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, replied to the Conservatives’ tweet, posting: “Shame on you Conservatives. Sadiq misspoke and instantly corrected himself.

“You cynically cut the video for a cheap political advantage. The Jewish community is tired of being used as a political football. Stop it.”

Rabbi David Mason, executive director of the Jewish Council for Racial Equality, highlighted how figures released today by the Community Security Trust charity showed “a massive rise in real anti-Semitism affecting the Jewish community”.

Story continues

In a reply to the Tory tweet, he added: “You use a clear misspeaking to turn our community and anti-Semitism into a political football.

“The mayor of London has looked to bring people together. Stop sowing division.”

For the avoidance of doubt - this is a shameful tweet from @conservatives



The editing of the original clip is deceitful and this tweet should be taken down https://t.co/MnzoeZFhZY — Nick de Bois CBE (@nickdebois) February 15, 2024

The Conservative’s tweeting and misrepresenting what @SadiqKhan said.



Selective clipping is damaging trust in democracy - a key issue that comes up with voters who are fed up with this Government. #GeneralElectionNowpic.twitter.com/Dnb8Xju84E — Florence Eshalomi MP (@FloEshalomi) February 15, 2024

Full Fact have now labelled this post as "misleading" as Khan actually corrected himself seconds later@FullFact: "Political parties should ensure claims they make are accurate and include all necessary context—and this includes when representing the speech of other politicians" https://t.co/ybMwZN1l2b — Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) February 15, 2024

I normally have quite a high bar for the rough and tumble of politics, but this is a disgrace. They’ve cut off the bit where he immediately corrects himself from a very obvious misspeak. https://t.co/9nieqpkz01 — Ben Rathe (@benrathe) February 15, 2024

This cuts off the clip a second before Khan says, “… pardon me, tackling antisemitism”. Feels like someone in Tory HQ has been reading the Zac Goldsmith election playbook. https://t.co/ANVbqxUQdC — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) February 15, 2024

As I said with the Rishi clip, selective clipping can be as bad as deepfake.

You’re either against all of it or none of it. Loads of issues with Sadiq but this aint right. https://t.co/KkXiQUEXgE — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) February 15, 2024

Disgusting



The legacy of the failure, Zac Goldsmith, remains strong in the Conservative Party



He lost by running a disgusting racist campaign. Playing dirty won't work and I hope the @Conservatives get punished for such dirty tricks



In the meantime, there is a context note https://t.co/umAZqyj6UT — Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) February 15, 2024

This week, the party withdrew support for Azhar Ali, who is standing in Rochdale, after he said Israel deliberately allowed 1,400 people to be killed on its own soil on October 7.

The Mail on Sunday reported Ali said Israel did so in order to give the “green light” to invade of Gaza, when at the meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party.

Graham Jones, a former Labour MP, was “administratively suspended” from the party after audio emerged appearing to show he said “fucking Israel” at the same meeting, while also allegedly suggesting that British people who volunteer to fight with the Israeli Defence Forces should be “locked up”.

Related...