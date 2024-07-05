All the Tory big beasts who have lost their seats

Eight Cabinet ministers have now lost their seats in the general election

The Conservatives have lost a string of senior “big beast” MPs with the party on course to lose power in a historic wipeout.

Eight Cabinet ministers have now lost their seats in the general election, beating the previous record of seven Cabinet ministerial defeats in 1997.

Tory party members in constituencies elsewhere in the country were nervously waiting for votes to be called, with some in the most hotly contested seats going to recount.

These are the big beast Tories who have lost their seats.

Liz Truss, the shortest serving prime minister in the history of the UK, lost her seat by a narrow margin to Labour’s Terry Jeremy.

The former foreign secretary, who was late to appear on stage at her count, won 11,217 votes to Labour’s 11,847.

Ms Truss was forced to resign her premiership after just 44 days in 2022 in the wake of her disastrous mini-budget, which was blamed for sending interest rates spiralling.

She is first former Prime Minister to lose her seat since Sir Alec Douglas-Home in 1966.

Prior to becoming prime minister, Ms Truss held several Cabinet roles, including foreign secretary, environment secretary, justice secretary and international trade secretary.

Once popular with the grassroots, she defeated Rishi Sunak in the first leadership contest of 2022, taking the reins from Boris Johnson.

But her tenure in Downing Street was brief, with the party turning on her after she spooked the markets by announcing billions of pounds of unfunded tax cuts.

The ex-prime minister could be seen hugging allies at the declaration for her South West Norfolk seat, but left without making a speech.

Grant Shapps, the former Defence Secretary, was ousted by Labour in Welwyn Hatfield, a constituency he has represented since 2005. Labour won the seat with 19,877 votes. Mr Shapps came second with just over 16,000 votes.

Mr Shapps is a veteran of successive Tory governments, having served in six Cabinet roles under four different prime ministers over the past 14 years.

He was previously transport secretary under Boris Johnson, Tory chairman under David Cameron and home secretary during Ms Truss’ tenure.

Considered one of the Government’s best communicators, he had also been touted internally as one of the future successors to Mr Sunak as party leader.

Mr Shapps first won his Hertfordshire seat in 2005 and achieved a high point majority of 17,500 in 2010, though it declined to 11,000 at the 2019 election.

Welwyn Hatfield is one of a number of commuter belt seats where families moving out of London post-pandemic has contributed to a surge in Labour support.

Penny Mordaunt had been heavily tipped as a future Tory leadership contender, but ended up losing her seat by fewer than 1,000 votes.

The Commons Leader, a centrist, received 13,715 votes in the Portsmouth North seat, losing to Labour with 14,495 votes.

She had represented the Conservatives in two recent TV debates and was seen as one of their best public performers.

She shot to prominence last year after playing a starring ceremonial role at the Coronation which included wielding a giant sword.

A former Navy reservist who comes from a military family, she had represented Portsmouth North since 2010 and won a 15,800 majority at the 2019 election.

Johnny Mercer was defeated by Labour challenger, former Royal marine Fred Thomas.

The veterans minister, a former Army captain, had served three tours in Afghanistan before he entered politics in 2015, when he won the marginal seat.

He had an eventful re-election campaign, which included accusing his Labour rival of lying about his military record, something Mr Thomas strongly denied.

Alex Chalk fell victim to a Liberal Democrat surge, losing his seat in Cheltenham after almost ten years.

Max Wilkinson, the Lib Dem candidate, beat the former Justice Secretary with 25,076 votes. Mr Chalk came second with 17,866 votes.

Mr Chalk had been the MP for the constituency since 2015. The former barrister had also served as solicitor general and prisons minister.

The Education Secretary lost by a considerable majority to the Liberal Democrats in Chichester. She won just 13,368 votes to the Lib Dems’ 25,540.

The seat had been Conservative for 100 years, with Ms Keegan serving as the MP for the constituency since 2017.

The Education Secretary had assumed her Cabinet role under Rishi Sunak, but had previously served in other more junior government positions.

A Liberal Democrat source said: “School’s out for summer for Gillian Keegan.”

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg lost his seat to Labour challenger Dan Norris by more than 5,000 votes.

One of the Conservatives’ most recognisable figures, his defeat was described as a “Portillo moment” by Andy Burnham.

He served as business secretary under Ms Truss and Brexit opportunities minister under Mr Johnson. A traditional low-tax Conservative, he was a key figure in the Vote Leave campaign for Brexit.

The North East Somerset seat, which he won with a 14,700 majority in 2019, was abolished as part of the boundary review and replaced with a new constituency, including Hanham, a suburb of Bristol, which is believed to have boosted the Labour share of votes.

The Culture Secretary lost to the Liberal Democrats’ Charlotte Cane in Ely and East Cambridgeshire.

The Sunak loyalist previously served as minister in the Transport and Justice departments, financial secretary to the Treasury and solicitor general.

Before being elected as the MP for South East Cambridgeshire in 2015, she worked as a barrister in commercial law.

Ms Donelan, the Science Secretary, lost out to the Liberal Democrats in Melksham and Devizes, a new seat for 2024.

A former comms manager for the wrestling production company WWE, she famously served as education secretary for less than 48 hours in the dying days of Boris Johnson’s government.

Having joined the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology at its inception in 2023, she played a big part in Rishi Sunak’s flagship AI summit last autumn, which was hailed by the Government as a big success.

But she faced calls to resign earlier this year after taxpayers picked up a £15,000 bill for damages to an academic she had accused of expressing sympathy for Hamas.

Mr Harper, the Transport Secretary, was defeated by Labour in the Forest of Dean.

A close ally of Mr Sunak, he supported the Prime Minister for the Tory leadership and has served in his Cabinet ever since he took over from Ms Truss.

Prior to becoming an MP, he was a chartered accountant. He has previously served as David Cameron’s chief whip, as well as immigration minister and minister for disabled people.

