The Tory big beasts set to lose seats in election bloodbath

Major Cabinet figures are on course to lose their seats in an election bloodbath of senior Tories, the exit poll has revealed.

Grant Shapps and Jeremy Hunt are among ministers set for the axe as Tory hopefuls are felled in a Labour landslide.

Mr Hunt would be the first sitting Chancellor to lose his seat, and Johnny Mercer, the veterans minister, is also expected to be beaten.

Others remain too close to call, including Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, and Esther McVey, the Minister without Portfolio.

Rishi Sunak is predicted to hold on in Richmond and Northallerton, along with Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly and Liz Truss, the former prime minister.

The exit poll has predicted that the Conservatives will slump to just 131 seats, down from the 365 they won in 2019.

Labour is expected to win by a landslide, securing 410 seats in total.

Here are the biggest names from the Conservatives predicted to lose their seats on July 4.

Mr Sunak would be the highest profile casualty of a Tory wipeout. He would become the first sitting prime minister in British electoral history to lose their seat.

The only other premier who came close to such ignominy was also a Conservative leader, Arthur Balfour, who fell victim to a Liberal landslide in 1906.

He had, however, resigned as prime minister a month before that election after the Tories quit a decade-long coalition between the two main parties.

Mr Sunak has been an MP since 2015, taking over what was then an ultra-safe Yorkshire seat from the retiring William Hague, his political mentor.

His rise through the ranks has been meteoric, becoming chancellor in 2020 and then Britain’s youngest prime minister since 1812 two years ago.

He won his seat, then known as Richmond, with 64 per cent of the vote and a 27,000 majority in 2019, though it has since been affected by boundary changes.

The warning signs were flashing red for him in May’s local elections when Labour easily won the first race for the new North Yorkshire mayoralty.

But our poll suggests that it could be Reform UK which challenges him, with Nigel Farage’s party securing one in five votes in the constituency.

The highest profile casualty is predicted to be Mr Hunt, who is set to lose his seat as the Blue Wall falls to the Liberal Democrats.

Now the Chancellor, he has also served as foreign secretary, health secretary and culture secretary since first being elected as an MP in 2005.

His constituency has also been affected by boundary changes which have seen his new seat incorporate more leafy Liberal Democrats neighbourhoods.

Mr Hunt won the seat, then South West Surrey, with a 8,800 majority at the last election, making it a top priority target for Sir Ed Davey’s party.

The Liberal Democrats have talked about unseating the Chancellor, who is one of the Tories’ most recognisable figures, as their “Portillo moment” of 2024.

Ms Mordaunt has been heavily tipped as a future Tory leadership contender, but she may no longer be an MP after the election.

The Commons Leader, a centrist, has represented the Conservatives in two recent TV debates and is seen as one of their best public performers.

She shot to particular prominence last year after playing a starring ceremonial role at the Coronation which included wielding a giant sword.

A former Navy reservist who comes from a military family, she has represented Portsmouth North since 2010 and currently holds a 15,800 majority.

Mr Shapps is a veteran of successive Tory governments, having served in six Cabinet roles under four different prime ministers over the past 14 years.

He was previously transport secretary under Boris Johnson, Tory chairman under David Cameron and home secretary during Ms Truss’s tenure.

Considered one of the Government’s best communicators, he has also been touted internally as one of the future successors to Mr Sunak as party leader.

Mr Shapps first won his Hertfordshire seat in 2005 and achieved a high point majority of 17,500 in 2010, though it has since declined to 11,000 at present.

His is one of a number of commuter belt seats where families moving out of London post-pandemic has contributed to a surge in Labour support.

Mr Cleverly’s seat in the Tory heartlands of Essex has been considered one of the safest around, only once falling to Labour during the Blair years.

As such the Foreign Secretary would be one of the shock scalps of the election, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party having to overturn his enormous 25,000 majority.

In doing so it would also claim the political future of yet another potential future leader, with Mr Cleverly having been heavily tipped for a run at the Tory crown.

He is one of the party’s biggest beasts having served as both education secretary and Conservative chairman under Mr Johnson’s stewardship.

Mr Cleverly is yet another senior Tory who looks destined to fall victim to Reform’s success, with the party claiming more than one in five votes in his seat.

Ms Truss is best known for her six-week stint as prime minister in 2022, which ended in disaster following the fallout from her tax-cutting mini-budget.

She was succeeded by Mr Sunak in No 10, but has continued to vociferously make the case for a more Right-wing economic approach from the backbenches.

Also a former foreign secretary and international trade secretary, she has held her previously super-safe Norfolk constituency since the 2010 election.

She held onto the seat with a huge 26,200 majority five years ago, but is now set to lose out to Labour thanks once again to a massive swing to Reform.

Mr Farage’s party is set to secure almost a quarter of the vote, making Ms Truss one of the most high-profile victims of a Conservative meltdown.

Mrs Braverman is one of the most prominent figures on the right of the Tories and has been strongly tipped to run for the leadership post-election.

She has been one of the most strident critics of Mr Sunak and has openly courted Mr Farage who she has said should be welcomed into the party.

Previously the home secretary, she resigned last November and accused the Prime Minister of a “betrayal” over his promise to stop the boats.

Her seat, which she won as Fareham with a 26,100 majority, has been heavily affected by boundary changes that have made it a four-way fight.

Labour, Reform and the Liberal Democrats are all projected to experience a surge in support, slashing her previous 64 per cent vote share by more than half.

Sir Jacob is another stalwart of the Right, serving as business secretary under Ms Truss and Brexit opportunities minister under Mr Johnson.

A traditional low-tax Conservative, he is one of the party’s most recognisable figures and was a key figure in the Vote Leave campaign for Brexit.

His North East Somerset seat, which he won with a 14,700 majority over Labour in 2019, has been abolished as part of the boundary review.

It has been replaced with a new constituency including Hanham, a suburb of Bristol, which is set to heavily tip it in Labour’s favour this time round.

Sir Iain, an arch-Eurosceptic who led the Tories between 2001 and 2003 and then served as work and pensions secretary under Lord Cameron, was always expected to have a hard task in keeping his seat.

His constituency, on the edge of London, has been getting more and more Labour at every election thanks to demographic change.

Last month he was facing a hard-Left candidate for the seat, but she was removed by the Labour leadership, giving him an even harder climb.

The poll suggests Sir Iain could be swept aside with a likelihood of 99 per cent, according to Ipsos UK.

Dame Priti is seen as a potential leadership candidate in the event of an expected Tory defeat.

But, according to this MRP poll, the Right-wing firebrand may not be on the ballot.

So sweeping is Labour’s victory across the country expected to be that even such safe seats like this in rural Essex could tumble to Sir Keir.

Labour’s victory would only be marginal but it could see Dame Priti being the Michael Portillo of the 2024 election.

Mr Jenrick had seen himself as a future leadership contender, positioning himself on the Right and even getting himself a makeover - losing weight and sporting a new buzz cut.

He first won Newark for the Tories in a by-election in 2013 - a sign that the coalition of which his party was a member was still popular and was soon picked for ministerial glory.

That popularity seems now to have come to an end, with his vote slumping to second place, just ahead of Reform which, like him, wants to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

The former children’s television presenter could lose what was formerly seen as the safest Tory seat in the north.

Tatton was the seat of George Osborne, the former chancellor, and before him the independent Martin Bell represented the seat after the other parties withdrew in a bid to oust expenses cheat Neil Hamilton.

In 2019, Ms McVey had a majority of more than 17,000. This time, she is set to lose it as her voters massively swing to Labour.

When he was first elected to Parliament, this Loughborough-educated Tory won in this constituency with 45 per cent of the vote.

It brings an end to a parliamentary career replete with gaffes, such as appearing to praise the Taliban and attending a Christmas party during Covid restrictions.

‌Britain’s shortest-lived deputy prime minister - she only had the role for Ms Truss’s 49 days in Downing Street - also looks set to lose her seat.

During her time in the Commons, Ms Coffey served as environment secretary, health secretary and work and pensions secretary.

‌The flamboyant former economist was elected to Parliament in 1992, taking back a seat which Labour had won in a by-election.

‌He quickly became a colourful presence on the green benches, and once called for a pact with the Eurosceptic Ukip party.

‌Now he is set to lose his seat to Labour, with the Reform party’s huge 20 per cent of the vote standing between him and victory.

The former Army captain who served three tours in Afghanistan entered politics in 2015, when he won the marginal seat of Plymouth Moor View.

But the Veterans Minister is now expected to lose to the Labour challenger, former Royal Marine Fred Thomas.

Mr Mercer has had an eventful re-election campaign, which has included accusing his Labour rival of lying about his military record, something Mr Thomas strongly denied.