Tory councillor’s wife warned she faces prison after pleading guilty over race riot tweet

Lucy Connolly, 41, appeared at Northampton Crown Court via video link to HMP Peterborough on Monday (social media)

The wife of a Conservative Party councillor has admitted publishing a social media post stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers on the day of the Southport knife killings.

Lucy Connolly, 41, appeared at Northampton Crown Court via video link to HMP Peterborough on Monday, when she pleaded guilty to publishing threatening or abusive material intending to stir up racial hatred.

Wearing a flower-patterned short-sleeved dress, the 41-year-old childminder spoke only to enter her plea and confirm she could hear the judge during a hearing that lasted seven minutes.

Conservative West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly outside Northampton Crown Court after his wife, Lucy Connolly, pleaded guilty (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Her husband, West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly, watched from the public gallery in the courtroom.

A previous hearing was told Connolly posted a message to X, on the day three young girls were stabbed to death in Southport, which read: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care … If that makes me racist, so be it.”

Adjourning the defendant’s case for sentence at Birmingham Crown Court on 17 October, Judge Adrienne Lucking KC told her the ordering of pre-sentence reports was no indication of the likely sentence. The judge said the case was being transferred to Birmingham to avoid any potential appearance of bias given Connolly’s husband held a political post in the local area.

Judge Lucking told Connolly: “Sentencing will entirely be a matter for the judge on the next occasion, but it’s likely to be a substantial custodial sentence.

“In the meantime, you are remanded in custody.”

More follows on this breaking news story...