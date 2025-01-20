Tory grandees forcing Russell Findlay to be leader they want him to be, defector claims

Powerful Scottish Tories not letting Russell Findlay (pictured) take party in his own direction, Thomas Kerr claims - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Scottish Tory grandees are forcing the party leader to “pretend he’s a farmer” and blocking him from making radical changes, a senior councillor who defected to Reform has claimed.

Thomas Kerr, who was leader of the Conservative group on Glasgow council until he joined Nigel Farage’s party last week, claimed there had been a “stitch up” in the leadership contest last year to install Russell Findlay as leader.

He said he believed Mr Findlay, who has been seen as promoting a more populist message over recent months, “presents” an agenda similar to the Reform platform but that powerful party figures would not allow him to take the Scottish Tories in the direction he wanted.

He accused the Scottish Tories of neglecting the densely populated central belt and instead focusing on their strongholds in the Borders and North East, despite Mr Findlay being a Glasgow-based former journalist and an MSP for West Scotland.

Thomas Kerr defected from the Tories to Reform last week - Garry F McHarg

“I have no doubt in my mind that people who are behind the scenes are not going to let Russell be able to do the stuff he has to do,” Mr Kerr said, in an interview with the Holyrood Sources podcast. “Since he’s became leader, you can see that.

“He’s a central belt MSP, who spends a lot of time in the North East and in the Borders, pretending that he’s a farmer.

“So I think that you’ve already seen this party falling into the same traps as before… That rhetoric just doesn’t cut it anymore.”

Mr Kerr, who is from a working class background, was seen as a rising star in the Scottish Tories.

He speculated that there would be further defections from the Scottish Tories to Reform in coming months but also predicted that his new party could win new recruits from Labour.

“I spoke to a number of people who I’m close with in the Labour Party who are fed up and angry as well,” Mr Kerr said.

“I think that this is a movement that could really transform Scottish politics as well as British politics, and that’s what’s making me excited about it.”

Reform have now pulled level with the Tories in polls for next year’s Holyrood election, which suggest the party could pick up as many as 15 seats in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Kerr has not ruled out standing as a Holyrood candidate for Reform but said he had not been given any assurances from his new party that he would be selected.

Mr Farage has said he is “delighted” at Mr Kerr’s defection and that Reform was looking forward to next year’s Scottish elections “with increasing anticipation”.

A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said: “Under Russell Findlay’s leadership, we are rebuilding trust with disillusioned voters who just want their politicians to show some common sense for a change.

“People up and down Scotland feel the Scottish Parliament is detached from their lives and does not speak for them.

“We are the only party standing against Holyrood’s cosy Left-wing consensus that has failed Scotland for 25 years. If you stand for common sense, then the Scottish Conservatives is ready to represent you.”