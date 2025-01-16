Scottish Tory leader says he ‘cannot control’ defections to Reform as senior councillor leaves

Thomas Kerr’s defection marks a blow for the Scottish Tories aiming to earn back voters after last year’s election - Garry F McHarg

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said he “can’t control” people defecting to Reform UK after his most senior councillor in the country’s largest local authority joined Nigel Farage’s party.

Russell Findlay refused to rule out other Conservative politicians following Thomas Kerr, who represents the Shettleston ward in the east end of Glasgow.

Speaking after First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, Mr Findlay admitted that the defection was disappointing but said: “I can’t anticipate what other people may or may not decide to do.”

But Scottish Tory insiders expressed disquiet at the departure of Mr Kerr, who was seen as one of the party’s rising stars, with one describing it as a “killer blow.”

One asked: “How on earth did we as a party get to the point that someone like Thomas Kerr would jump ship?”

He is the fifth councillor to defect to Mr Farage’s party in Scotland.

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Tory leader, warned against casting a ‘protest vote’ for Reform earlier this week - Ken Jack/Getty Images

Reform described his defection as a “major victory” for the party as he “represents exactly the vision and patriotism” it stands for.

“We are honoured to have him represent us in our fight for real change,” it added.

After replacing Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader in September 2024, Mr Findlay pledged to try and win back voters who defected to Reform in last year’s general election.

But a poll published on Wednesday showed that support in Scotland for Mr Farage’s party has continued to grow, with Reform on course to win 15 seats.

This is the same number predicted for the Scottish Tories, whose tally would more than halve from the 31 they secured in the 2021 Holyrood election.

‘I can’t control what happens next’

Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform, told the Telegraph in November 2024 that the party’s target was to overtake the Tories and become the third-largest faction in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Kerr’s defection could also damage Labour’s chances of winning seats in Glasgow if he is selected as a Scottish Parliament candidate for Reform in the city.

He was elected as a Tory councillor at the age of 20 in 2017 before becoming the party’s group leader in 2019. He was the Tories’ candidate at the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election in October 2023 but he finished a distant third.

Responding to Mr Kerr’s defection, Mr Findlay said his task was to ensure his Tory colleagues understood the party’s “direction of travel” under his leadership so that they have “confidence” in the Scottish Conservatives.

Pressed on whether there could be more defections, Mr Findlay said: “I can only control what’s in my gift to do. I can’t anticipate what other people may or may not decide to do.”

Asked if he was concerned that a Tory MSP could switch to Reform, he added: “Again... I can’t speculate or control what happens next. I can’t control what people may or may not decide to do. But this is a hypothetical.”

‘Significant moment’

Announcing his defection, Mr Kerr said: “Joining Reform UK is a significant moment for me. My personal experiences with addiction, having lost my father to it and watched my mother recover, have deeply shaped my vision for the future.

“I am determined to ensure that every person in Scotland who is struggling with addiction has access to the recovery services they need to rebuild their lives. Reform UK represents the change that our communities desperately need, and I am excited to continue working for Shettleston as part of this new and dynamic party.”

Martyn Greene, the party’s Scotland organiser, said: “It is especially rewarding to welcome someone as passionate and driven as Thomas to Reform.

“His commitment to his community is well known, and his personal journey with addiction recovery gives him a unique understanding of the challenges facing many families across Scotland. We are confident that his experience will help shape a future where recovery is at the heart of our policies.”

A Scottish Tory spokesman said: “We wish Thomas well.”