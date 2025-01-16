Scottish Tory leader says he ‘cannot control’ defections to Reform as senior councillor leaves

Simon Johnson
·4 min read
Thomas Kerr's defection marks a blow for the Scottish Tories aiming to earn back voters after last year's election
Thomas Kerr’s defection marks a blow for the Scottish Tories aiming to earn back voters after last year’s election - Garry F McHarg

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said he “can’t control” people defecting to Reform UK after his most senior councillor in the country’s largest local authority joined Nigel Farage’s party.

Russell Findlay refused to rule out other Conservative politicians following Thomas Kerr, who represents the Shettleston ward in the east end of Glasgow.

Speaking after First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, Mr Findlay admitted that the defection was disappointing but said: “I can’t anticipate what other people may or may not decide to do.”

But Scottish Tory insiders expressed disquiet at the departure of Mr Kerr, who was seen as one of the party’s rising stars, with one describing it as a “killer blow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One asked: “How on earth did we as a party get to the point that someone like Thomas Kerr would jump ship?”

He is the fifth councillor to defect to Mr Farage’s party in Scotland.

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Tory leader, warned against casting a 'protest vote' for Reform earlier this week
Russell Findlay, the Scottish Tory leader, warned against casting a ‘protest vote’ for Reform earlier this week - Ken Jack/Getty Images

Reform described his defection as a “major victory” for the party as he “represents exactly the vision and patriotism” it stands for.

“We are honoured to have him represent us in our fight for real change,” it added.

After replacing Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader in September 2024, Mr Findlay pledged to try and win back voters who defected to Reform in last year’s general election.

But a poll published on Wednesday showed that support in Scotland for Mr Farage’s party has continued to grow, with Reform on course to win 15 seats.

This is the same number predicted for the Scottish Tories, whose tally would more than halve from the 31 they secured in the 2021 Holyrood election.

‘I can’t control what happens next’

Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform, told the Telegraph in November 2024 that the party’s target was to overtake the Tories and become the third-largest faction in the Scottish Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Kerr’s defection could also damage Labour’s chances of winning seats in Glasgow if he is selected as a Scottish Parliament candidate for Reform in the city.

He was elected as a Tory councillor at the age of 20 in 2017 before becoming the party’s group leader in 2019. He was the Tories’ candidate at the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election in October 2023 but he finished a distant third.

Responding to Mr Kerr’s defection, Mr Findlay said his task was to ensure his Tory colleagues understood the party’s “direction of travel” under his leadership so that they have “confidence” in the Scottish Conservatives.

Pressed on whether there could be more defections, Mr Findlay said: “I can only control what’s in my gift to do. I can’t anticipate what other people may or may not decide to do.”

Asked if he was concerned that a Tory MSP could switch to Reform, he added: “Again... I can’t speculate or control what happens next. I can’t control what people may or may not decide to do. But this is a hypothetical.”

‘Significant moment’

Announcing his defection, Mr Kerr said: “Joining Reform UK is a significant moment for me. My personal experiences with addiction, having lost my father to it and watched my mother recover, have deeply shaped my vision for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am determined to ensure that every person in Scotland who is struggling with addiction has access to the recovery services they need to rebuild their lives. Reform UK represents the change that our communities desperately need, and I am excited to continue working for Shettleston as part of this new and dynamic party.”

Martyn Greene, the party’s Scotland organiser, said: “It is especially rewarding to welcome someone as passionate and driven as Thomas to Reform.

“His commitment to his community is well known, and his personal journey with addiction recovery gives him a unique understanding of the challenges facing many families across Scotland. We are confident that his experience will help shape a future where recovery is at the heart of our policies.”

A Scottish Tory spokesman said: “We wish Thomas well.”

Latest Stories

  • Ford sends U.S. a clear message with patriotic hat

    It was difficult to miss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's message to would-be American expansionists on Wednesday: He wore it right on his hat.Speaking to reporters in Ottawa ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada's response to the threat of U.S. tariffs, Ford wore a navy peaked cap emblazoned with the words "Canada is not for sale" in white block letters.The design clearly evoked the "Make America Great Again" slogan popular among supporters of president-el

  • Ana Navarro Smacks Down Kevin O'Leary's Biden 'History' Question With A Blunt Look At Trump

    The CNN commentator reminded the "Shark Tank" investor about his ties to the president-elect in a tense on-air exchange.

  • Donald Trump Posts ‘Blacklist’ Online And Critics Fear The Same Thing

    The president-elect’s request of potential government employees was slammed.

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Speaker Johnson removes chair of powerful House Intelligence Committee

    WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday removed the GOP chairman of the powerful House Intelligence Committee, who was a vocal supporter of assistance for Ukraine and held other views that put him at odds with President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Coca-Cola’s Donald Trump Honor Leaves Critics Bubbling With Outrage

    Anger fizzed over the corporation's tribute to the president-elect.

  • Fox News Sends Reporter to Find MAGA in Greenland and It Majorly Backfires

    A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle

  • Donald Trump Declares Stance On LA Olympics After Allies Call To Move Them To Red State: Report

    Some conservatives have claimed that alleged mismanagement of the wildfires shows Los Angeles couldn't handle the sporting event.

  • Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show

    No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.

  • Biden Has 4 Words For Reporter Who Asks If Trump Gets Credit For Ceasefire Deal

    The president-elect swiftly claimed credit for the deal between Israel and Hamas ahead of his inauguration.

  • Trump Makes Mike Johnson Fire Republican ‘Deep-Stater’: Sources

    Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) told his colleagues Donald Trump ordered Speaker Mike Johnson to remove the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from his powerful role in an act of personal revenge, sources told the Daily Beast Wednesday. Mike Turner, whose committee oversees the CIA and the FBI, told his colleagues that the speaker said the order came from President-elect Trump, a senior GOP lawmaker told the Daily Beast. His departure was first reported

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • China has been stockpiling a key US crop before Trump takes office

    President-elect Donald Trump has threatened tariffs of 60% against all Chinese goods, igniting fears of retaliatory tariffs from China.

  • Trump’s Pick to Lead National Intelligence Couldn’t Say What the Job Actually Is

    Donald Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence couldn’t clearly say what the director of national intelligence actually does, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. Meeting with Senate Republicans ahead of her confirmation hearings, Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative turned MAGA loyalist, failed to articulate what the job she’d been nominated for entails. She also didn’t know the difference between key surveillance powers, according to the report. The g

  • Trump Family and Friends Don’t Like Don Jr.’s New Girlfriend

    President-elect Donald Trump isn’t convinced Florida socialite Bettina Anderson is a good fit for Donald Trump Jr. following his split from MAGA “mamacita” Kimberly Guilfoyle. Sources told Mediaite that the president-elect and his advisers worry Anderson’s partying ways could hurt Don Jr. “Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship,” a Trump family friend told Mediaite on Monday.

  • Puerto Rico asks Trump for help after Venezuela’s Maduro threatens invasion

    Puerto Rico’s new Republican governor is drawing attention to Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro’s military threats against the U.S. island in the wake of President-elect Trump’s calls for U.S. territorial expansion. In a letter to Trump dated Monday, Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón said Maduro’s plea for Latin American troops to invade Puerto Rico “is an open threat to…

  • The View Debates Carrie Underwood Performing at Trump Inauguration: ‘How Do You Support Somebody Who Wants to Destroy the Country?’

    Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration was a hot topic on Tuesday’s edition of The View. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin had opposing views on the country singer’s choice to accept the invitation, with Griffin wanting to move past “where we ‘cancel’ people’s livelihood because we don’t like their …

  • Trump says he will create new agency to collect revenue from foreign sources

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will create a new government agency called the External Revenue Service "to collect tariffs, duties, and all revenue" from foreign sources as he readies new import tariffs ahead of his inauguration next week. Trump said in a social media post he would create the department on Jan. 20, the day he takes office as president for a second term, adding that Americans have been taxed for too long by the Internal Revenue Service. A spokesperson for Trump's transition team could not be immediately reached for comment to clarify Trump's statement or explain how the new agency would work.

  • DeSantis Could Wreck Rival Trump’s Agenda With Senate Pick

    Intense jockeying in GOP circles to replace Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who’s coasting toward Senate confirmation to become secretary of State, has Republicans fearing Gov. Ron DeSantis' potential pick could jeopardize the path for President-elect Trump’s agenda. House Speaker Mike Johnson is working with a razor-thin margin, with some cautioning that tapping another House member could create a rockier landscape and potentially temporarily put the majority at risk. Trump has already poached a numbe